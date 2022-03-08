Log in
Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : The board of directors of CCSB has resolved to handle private placement of domestic convertible corporate bonds (including secured or unsecured )

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 21:03:29
Subject 
 The board of directors of CCSB has resolved
to handle private placement of domestic convertible
corporate bonds (including secured or unsecured )
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Name of the corporate bonds:
Domestic convertible corporate bonds (including secured or unsecured
convertible corporate bonds)
3.Total amount issued:
It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board
of directors to select an appropriate time and fund-raising tool within the
limit of 15,512,000 ordinary shares, depending on the market conditions
and the company's needs, in accordance with the relevant laws and the
following principles of fund-raising methods, choose one or a combination
method, or a combination method. Simultaneously issue common shares or issue
domestic convertible corporate bonds (including secured or unsecured
convertible corporate bonds).
4.Face value per bond:
It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the
board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations.
5.Issue price:
The issue price should not be lower than 80% of the theoretical price.
6.Issuance period:
It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the
board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations.
7.Coupon rate:
It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the
board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations.
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:
It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the
Qboard of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations.
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
In order to fund the operational needs, to repay the outstanding debt,
to maintainfundraising flexibility for potential portfolio acquisition
opportunities or any otherneeds for the Company's long term development.
10.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A
11.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:undecided
12.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:N/A
13.Sell-back conditions:
It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the
board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations.
14.Buyback conditions:
It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the
board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations.
15.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:
N/A
16.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
17.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of
change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately
placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for
(no.of TWSE -listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):N/A
18.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding
if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE-listed common shares does not reach
60 million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A
19.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) It is proposed to authorize the Board to determine, proceed or revise
the issuance plan of private placement through instruments such as common
shares, Domestic convertible bonds (including secured or unsecured
corporate bonds), including issue price, shares, terms and conditions,
amount, record date, plan items, projected progresses and benefits, and any
other item related to the issuance plan, based on market conditions. It is
also proposedto authorize the Board to revise the issuance plan based on
operation evaluation, environment changes or if receiving instructions
from government authorities.
(2)It is proposed to authorize the Chairman or person assigned by the
Chairman to represent the Company to negotiate, arrange and sign any
document and contract regarding the private placement plan. For matters
regarding private placement but not included above, it is proposed to
authorize the Chairman to handle, according to related laws and regulations.

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
