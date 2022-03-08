Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : The board of directors of CCSB has resolved to handle private placement of domestic convertible corporate bonds (including secured or unsecured )

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08 2.Name of the corporate bonds: Domestic convertible corporate bonds (including secured or unsecured convertible corporate bonds) 3.Total amount issued: It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to select an appropriate time and fund-raising tool within the limit of 15,512,000 ordinary shares, depending on the market conditions and the company's needs, in accordance with the relevant laws and the following principles of fund-raising methods, choose one or a combination method, or a combination method. Simultaneously issue common shares or issue domestic convertible corporate bonds (including secured or unsecured convertible corporate bonds). 4.Face value per bond: It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations. 5.Issue price: The issue price should not be lower than 80% of the theoretical price. 6.Issuance period: It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations. 7.Coupon rate: It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations. 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals: It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the Qboard of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations. 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: In order to fund the operational needs, to repay the outstanding debt, to maintainfundraising flexibility for potential portfolio acquisition opportunities or any otherneeds for the Company's long term development. 10.Trustees of the corporate bonds:N/A 11.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:undecided 12.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:N/A 13.Sell-back conditions: It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations. 14.Buyback conditions: It is proposed to request the shareholders' meeting to authorize the board of directors to act in accordance with relevant regulations. 15.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: N/A 16.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 17.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TWSE -listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):N/A 18.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE-listed common shares does not reach 60 million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A 19.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) It is proposed to authorize the Board to determine, proceed or revise the issuance plan of private placement through instruments such as common shares, Domestic convertible bonds (including secured or unsecured corporate bonds), including issue price, shares, terms and conditions, amount, record date, plan items, projected progresses and benefits, and any other item related to the issuance plan, based on market conditions. It is also proposedto authorize the Board to revise the issuance plan based on operation evaluation, environment changes or if receiving instructions from government authorities. (2)It is proposed to authorize the Chairman or person assigned by the Chairman to represent the Company to negotiate, arrange and sign any document and contract regarding the private placement plan. For matters regarding private placement but not included above, it is proposed to authorize the Chairman to handle, according to related laws and regulations.