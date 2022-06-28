Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : The board of directors resolved the ex-dividend record date of dividend distribution.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/28 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend to shareholders totals NT$100,828,000. (The cash dividend is NT$1.3 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/22 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The cash dividend will be paid on 2022/08/18.