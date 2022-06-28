Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : The board of directors resolved the ex-dividend record date of dividend distribution.
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Provided by: Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
16:02:05
Subject
The board of directors resolved the ex-dividend
record date of dividend distribution.
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend to shareholders totals NT$100,828,000.
(The cash dividend is NT$1.3 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend will be paid on 2022/08/18.
Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:04 UTC.