  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1762   TW0001762003

CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH CO., LTD.

(1762)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
54.50 TWD   +0.93%
04:11aCHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH : The board of directors resolved the ex-dividend record date of dividend distribution.
PU
05/25CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH : Announcement of election result of Directors (including independent directors).
PU
05/25CHUNGHWA CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS & BIOTECH : Announcement of Key Resolutions of CCSB 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech : The board of directors resolved the ex-dividend record date of dividend distribution.

06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 16:02:05
Subject 
 The board of directors resolved the ex-dividend
record date of dividend distribution.
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend to shareholders totals NT$100,828,000.
 (The cash dividend is NT$1.3 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The cash dividend will be paid on 2022/08/18.

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
