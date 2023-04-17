Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
124.50 TWD   +0.40%
07:10aChunghwa Telecom 2022 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC
PR
04/14Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to Expand Operations in Japan
MT
04/13Chunghwa Telecom : New Achievements in International Telecom Territory. Chunghwa Telecom Japanese Co. Obtained a Specific Construction License in Japan
PU
Chunghwa Telecom 2022 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC

04/17/2023 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn


TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today announced that the Company filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F filing is available at https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements can also be requested, free of charge, by contacting Chunghwa, by phone or in writing, at the following address:

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations
21-3 Xinyi Road, Sec. 1, Taipei, Taiwan 100
Tel: +886 2 2344-5488
email: chtir@cht.com.tw

Website: https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively engaged in ESG practice and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

For inquiries:
Cho-Fen (Angela) Tsai
Director of Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
+886 2 2344 5488
chtir@cht.com.tw

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chunghwa-telecom-2022-form-20-f-filed-with-the-us-sec-301798773.html

SOURCE Chunghwa Telecom


© PRNewswire 2023
