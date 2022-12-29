Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
113.00 TWD   -0.88%
12/29Chunghwa Telecom : ★Conference Call Invitation (148KB)
PU
12/28Chunghwa Telecom to Hike Salaries in 2023
MT
12/10Chunghwa Telecom : is recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index as one of the world-class sustainability leaders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chunghwa Telecom : ★Conference Call Invitation (148KB)

12/29/2022 | 10:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

(TWSE: 2412; NYSE: CHT)

Teleconference Call

You are cordially invited to join Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.'s upcoming teleconference for Q4 2022 operating results. The details are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Taipei Time) 2:00 a.m. - 3:00 a.m. (New York Time)

Dial-in Numbers and Passcode:

US Toll Free

+1 800 811 0860/ +1 866 212 5567

Taiwan Toll Free

0080 185 4007

Hong Kong Toll Free

2112 1444

Singapore Toll Free

800 492 2072

International Access

+886 2 3396 1191

Passcode

9604002 #

Webcast

http://www.cht.com.tw/ir

Note: Financial results will be available at http://www.cht.com.tw/irat 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 2023 Taipei Time under the item "Earnings Announcement for Q4 2022" of IR Calendar.

Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT ,AI, etc. Chunghwa has been actively and continuously implemented environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to achieve sustainability and has won numerous international and domestic awards and recognitions for its ESG commitments and best practices. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw

For information purposes only - does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of

an offer to buy Chunghwa Telecom securities. Visit Chunghwa Telecom at www.cht.com.tw

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 03:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
12/29Chunghwa Telecom : ★Conference Call Invitation (148KB)
PU
12/28Chunghwa Telecom to Hike Salaries in 2023
MT
12/10Chunghwa Telecom : is recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index as one of the..
PU
11/30Chunghwa Telecom Responds to Union's Call for Overall Wage Increases
PR
11/30Chunghwa Telecom Responds to Union's Call for Overall Wage Increases
CI
11/07Chunghwa Telecom : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
11/04Chunghwa Telecom : ★ Q3 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (T-IFRSs) (6MB)
PU
11/04Chunghwa Telecom : ★ Q3 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (Fully IFRSs) (459KB)
PU
11/04Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/01Chunghwa : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 217 B 7 064 M 7 064 M
Net income 2022 37 112 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net cash 2022 11 092 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 877 B 28 535 M 28 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 341
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 113,00 TWD
Average target price 115,43 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shui-Yi Kuo President & General Manager
Yu-Shen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chi-Mau Sheih Chairman
Cheng Jan Chen Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.-3.00%28 682
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.31%162 995
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.22%142 664
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.08%99 967
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.60%97 592
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-27.00%55 547