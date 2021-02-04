Chunghwa Telecom : ★ Q4 2020 Conference Call Presentation (B) 02/04/2021 | 03:46am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4Q 2020 Operating Results February 4, 2021 1 © Chunghwa Telecom Disclaimer STATEMENT REGARDING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION The unaudited financial information under T-IFRSs in this presentation is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications. Adjustments and modifications to the financial statements may be identified during the course of the audit /review work, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Chunghwa's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to the risks outlined in Chunghwa's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms F-1,F-3,6-K and 20-F, in each case as amended. The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the current belief of Chunghwa as of the date of this presentation and Chunghwa undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such date, except as required under applicable law. This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or selling security holder and that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES A body of generally accepted accounting principles is commonly referred to as "GAAP". A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the SEC as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We disclose in this report certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. EBITDA for any period is defined as consolidated net income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) total net comprehensive financing cost (which is comprised of net interest expense, exchange gain or loss, monetary position gain or loss and other financing costs and derivative transactions), (iii) other expenses, net, (iv) income tax, (v) cumulative effect of change in accounting principle, net of tax and (vi) (income) loss from discontinued operations. In managing our business we rely on EBITDA as a means of assessing our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA can be useful to facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other companies because it excludes the effect of (i) depreciation and amortization, which represents a non-cash charge to earnings, (ii) certain financing costs, which are significantly affected by external factors, including interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and inflation rates, which have little or no bearing on our operating performance, (iii) income tax and tax on assets and statutory employee profit sharing, which is similar to a tax on income and (iv) other expenses or income not related to the operation of the business. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP or T-IFRSs. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternate measure of net income or income from operations, as determined on a consolidated basis using amounts derived from statements of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or T-IFRSs, as an indicator of operating performance or as cash flows from operating activity or as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA has material limitations that impair its value as a measure of a company's overall profitability since it does not address certain ongoing costs of our business that could significantly affect profitability such as financial expenses and income taxes, depreciation, pension plan reserves or capital expenditures and associated charges. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP financial data, the non-GAAP results should be reviewed together with the GAAP results and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. 2 © Chunghwa Telecom Business Overview 3 © Chunghwa Telecom Fixed Broadband 300Mbps ↑ Customers YoY 69% Mobile Always Broadband Connected + Increased adoption of higher price plans Home Wi-Fi (Mesh) Home Wi-Fi Devices YoY373% 4 © Chunghwa Telecom #1 Mobile Services Provider #1 Mobile Revenue (a)(b) #1 Mobile Subscribers Other, CHT 15.5% CHT, 38.4% Other Source: Company data, MOTC and NCC statistics Note : Market share as of November 2020 Revenues are based on T-IFRSs FET, 36.0% 24.2% TWM, 24.3% Better Performance in Mobile Service Revenue Highest Subs & Lowest Churn (Billion) 18 16 14 12 revenue 10 8 6 4 2 0 0% -2% -4% -6% -8% -10% Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 CHT TWM FET CHT TWM FET (Thousand) 12,000 1.40% rategrowthYoY adoption)15IFRS(before 10,000 1.20% Subscribers rateChurn 8,000 1.00% 6,000 0.80% 0.60% 4,000 0.40% 2,000 0.20% 0 0.00% Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20Nov-20 Dec-20 CHT TWM FET CHT TWM FET Note : For TWM and FET, mobile service revenue is derived from mobile ARPU Note : Churn rate for postpaid subscribers under Residual Value Method times the average subscriber number. 5 © Chunghwa Telecom Fixed Broadband Service Broadband Revenue ARPU( NT$) 8,000 713 715 722 725 733 700 7,000 600 6,000 5,286 5,305 5,356 5,370 5,416 500 5,000 4,000 4,515 4,499 4,530 4,528 4,578 400 3,000 300 2,000 200 1,000 100 0 0 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 (NT$ mn) Broadband Access Data Communications ARPU Note1 : Broadband ARPU is calculated as access plus ISP Note2 : Revenue is calculated based on T-IFRSs Fixed Broadband Subs Fiber ≥ 300M YoY 69.0% 4,405 4,388 4,375 4,365 4,348 36% 37% 38% 39% 43% 46% 45% 45% 44% 40% 18% 18% 17% 17% 17% Dec 19 Mar 20 Jun 20 Sep 20 Dec 20 (Thousand) ADSL Fiber (<100M) Fiber (≥100M) 6 © Chunghwa Telecom MOD/ IPTV Service 1,200 2,100 1,100 2,082 2,086 2,085 2,080 2,069 2,050 2,000 1,000 1,950 921 912 915 906 904 1,900 900 1,850 800 1,800 700 1,750 600 1,700 1,650 500 1,600 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 (NT$ mn) MOD revenue MOD Subs (Thousand) (Thousand) 1,328 1,400 1,327 1,264 1,303 1,300 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 SVOD：Subscription Video on Demand 7 © Chunghwa Telecom ICT Business YoY 49.9% Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 雲端 cloud services Cyber Security YoY 75.6% YoY 28.6% YoY23.8% 8 © Chunghwa Telecom Financials Overview 9 © Chunghwa Telecom Financials: Income Statement Highlights Consolidated (NT$bn) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth % % Revenues 59.48 55.23 7.7 207.61 207.52 0.0 Operating Costs and 50.30 45.20 11.3 166.85 166.74 0.1 Expenses Income from 10.50 9.93 5.7 42.36 40.65 4.2 Operations Net Income2 8.23 7.77 5.8 33.42 32.79 1.9 EPS 1.06 1.00 5.8 4.31 4.23 1.9 EBITDA 19.89 18.75 6.1 78.70 75.82 3.8 EBITDA Margin (%) 33.44 33.94 37.91 36.54 Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. Net income attributable to owners of the parent. EBITDA = operating income + Depreciation & Amortization. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$mn. 10 © Chunghwa Telecom Financials: Business Segment Revenues (NT$bn) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Growth % 2020 2019 Growth % Domestic Fixed 20.24 18.36 10.2 69.47 65.59 5.9 Local 6.04 6.27 (3.6) 24.46 25.56 (4.3) DLD 0.49 0.54 (9.5) 2.02 2.20 (8.2) 4.58 4.52 1.4 18.14 17.98 0.9 Broadband Access MOD 0.90 0.92 (1.8) 3.64 3.60 0.9 ICT and Other Services 7.11 5.06 40.7 16.94 12.07 40.4 Mobile 24.96 24.46 2.0 90.23 95.47 (5.5) Mobile Service Revenue 14.21 14.59 (2.6) 56.72 58.70 (3.4) Sales of Mobile Handsets 10.30 9.51 8.4 32.11 35.55 (9.7) and Wearable Devices ICT and Other Services 0.45 0.37 22.2 1.39 1.22 14.2 Internet 9.72 8.22 18.3 32.12 30.45 5.5 Data Communications 5.42 5.29 2.5 21.45 21.03 2.0 Application VAS 3.55 2.13 66.2 8.33 6.77 23.0 Services Provided to the 0.76 0.80 (5.0) 2.34 2.65 (11.8) government International Fixed 2.14 2.62 (18.5) 8.70 11.27 (22.8) ILD 0.26 0.87 (70.2) 1.53 4.58 (66.5) Leased line 0.58 0.53 9.6 2.35 2.49 (5.4) ICT and Other Services 0.64 0.59 8.3 2.24 1.76 27.1 Others 2.43 1.57 55.1 7.10 4.75 49.6 Total 59.48 55.23 7.7 207.61 207.52 0.0 Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn. Businesses shown under each segment are highlighted; therefore, sum of the highlighted revenues is not equal to the total. 11 © Chunghwa Telecom Financials: Costs & Expenses Consolidated (NT$bn) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth % % Operating Costs 42.33 37.18 13.8 137.03 135.95 0.8 Operating Expenses 7.97 8.02 (0.5) 29.82 30.79 (3.2) Marketing 5.50 5.72 (3.7) 20.96 22.09 (5.1) General and 1.50 1.32 13.3 5.01 4.76 5.3 Administrative R&D Expense 0.97 0.98 (0.6) 3.85 3.94 (2.3) Total 50.30 45.20 11.3 166.85 166.74 0.1 Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn. 12 © Chunghwa Telecom Financials: Cash Flow Consolidated (NT$bn) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth % % Net Cash Flow from 27.40 23.58 16.2 74.31 72.43 2.6 Operating Activities CapEx 9.28 7.81 18.9 23.31 24.17 (3.5) Free Cash Flow 18.12 15.77 14.9 51.00 48.26 5.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents 30.44 34.05 (10.6) 30.44 34.05 (10.6) at the end of period Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities. 13 © Chunghwa Telecom Operating Results vs. Forecast Consolidated (NT$bn) Q4 2020 Q4 2020 Achieving 2020 2020 Achieving (A) （E） % (A) (E) % Revenues 59.48 59.42 ~ 59.80 99.5 ~ 100.1 207.61 214.10 ~ 215.29 96.4 ~ 97.0 Operating Costs and 50.31 50.00 ~ 50.06 100.5 ~ 100.6 166.85 175.51 ~ 175.83 94.9 ~ 95.1 Expenses Income from 10.50 9.49 ~ 10.04 104.6 ~ 10.6 42.36 38.54 ~ 40.25 105.2 ~ 109.9 Operations Net 8.23 7.57 ~ 8.02 102.6 ~ 108.6 33.42 30.91 ~ 32.47 102.9~ 108.1 Income2 EPS 1.06 0.98~ 1.03 102.6 ~ 108.6 4.31 3.99 ~ 4.19 102.9~ 108.1 EBITDA 19.89 18.92 ~ 19.44 102.4 ~ 105.2 78.70 74.91 ~ 76.53 102.8 ~ 105.1 EBITDA 33.44 31.84 ~ 32.50 - 37.91 34.99 ~ 35.55 - Margin (%) Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. Net income attributable to owners of the parent. EBITDA = operating income + Depreciation & Amortization. 14 © Chunghwa Telecom 2021 Forecast Consolidated (NT$bn) 2021（E） 2020 Growth % Revenues 209.26~209.72 207.61 0.8~1.0 Operating Costs and Expenses 167.58~167.66 166.85 0.4~0.5 Income from Operations 41.72~42.51 42.36 -1.5~0.4 Net Income2 32.60~34.09 33.42 -2.5~2.0 EPS 4.20~4.40 4.31 -2.5~2.0 EBITDA 79.90~80.65 78.70 1.5~2.5 EBITDA Margin (%) 38.18~38.46 37.91 - Note : Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. Net income attributable to owners of the parent. The information therein is predictive and will not necessarily be fully realized in the future, and that reference to the company's significant accounting policy and summary of basic assumptions shall be made for further details. 15 © Chunghwa Telecom Effective and Efficient Capital Expenditure Capital Expenditure NT$ bn Budgeted capex for 2021: NT$43.1 bn Continue to focus on core businesses Capex 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 11.9% 13.3% 28.6 27.0 1.1 1.31.3 1.62.8 2.8 10.7 9.7 11.612.7 2017 2018 Domestic Fixed Mobile 11.7% 24.2 1.8 1.1 1.4 7.8 12.1 2019 Internet 20.6% 43.1 20% 11.2% 1.7 2.2 10% 8.8 Revenueof 23.3 0% 0.8 -10% % 15.7 as 0.8 1.4 Capex 8.8 -20% 11.5 14.7 -30% -40% 2020 2021(E) International Fixed Others for future investments 5G

FTTx

IDC/ Cloud

Submarine cable Note: Actual capital expenditure are cash-based. 16 © Chunghwa Telecom 2021 Strategic Focuses - 5G + Transformation Accelerate 5G network deployment, assure leading network speed and enhance mobile service revenue Expand 5G enterprise network and strengthen partnership to develop smart applications by leveraging the second phase of Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to grow ICT business Continue fixed broadband migration and Always Broadband Connected strategy to enhance fixed broadband revenue Build industrial ecosystem to provide cybersecurity, IDC/cloud and AIoT services by Acquiring, Building and Collaborating with partners Build Asia Pacific region submarine cable double rings and become Asia Pacific submarine cable center 17 © Chunghwa Telecom Awards and Recognition Recognized as Brand of the Year Award at the World Branding Forum for 6th consecutive year Received recognition in corporate governance and sustainability: Won Platinum Award at the Asset ESG Corporate Awards for 8th consecutive year and only Taiwan-based award winner.

Platinum Award Asset ESG Corporate Awards Listed as Top Ten Sustainable Model Enterprise at 2020 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards Best-in-Class Services Validated by Amazon and Microsoft Only operator in Taiwan with both AWS MSP and AWS Direct Connect validation

and validation First operator to obtain Microsoft Azure Expert MSP in greater China

in greater China Only service provider with Azure Expert MSP and Direct Connect ExpressRoute in Taiwan. Received Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards in multiple categories: Named as Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year and Taiwan Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year Taiwan Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year Named as Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year for the first time Recognized by Speedtest as the No.1 Mobile Network Speed and Coverage :

Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year Received prizes for Fastest Mobile Network, Best Coverage Mobile Network and Fastest Mobile Network for iPhone 12 in the second half of 2020 18 © Chunghwa Telecom Q&A 19 © Chunghwa Telecom Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:45:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD. 02/03 CHUNGHWA TELECOM : ★ Press Release PU 02/03 CHUNGHWA TELECOM : ★ Q4 2020 Conference Call Presentation (B) PU 01/26 CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Reports 2021 Guidance PR 01/19 MARKET CHATTER : Chunghwa Telecom to Invest $10.5 Million to Build Infrastructur.. MT 2020 CHUNGHWA TELECOM : ASE, Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Join to Build a “Tru.. PU 2020 China ups scrutiny of tech giants with draft anti-monopoly rules RE 2020 CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Q3 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements (Fully IFRSs) PU 2020 CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Q3 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements (T-IFRSs) PU 2020 CHUNGHWA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 2020 CHUNGHWA TELECOM : ★ Q3 2020 Conference Call Presentation Script (107KB) PU