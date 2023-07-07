TAIPEI, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., today announced the appointment of Mr. Chau-Young Lin as the new President of Chunghwa Telecom's Information Technology Group, succeeding Mr. Shui-Yi Kuo, effective July 7, 2023. The appointment was approved by the Board of Directors in an extraordinary board meeting held today.

President Lin holds a Ph.D. degree in Electronic Engineering from National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, and has extensive experience serving in various leadership positions in Chunghwa Telecom since 1987. President Lin assumed the role of President of Chunghwa Telecom's Information Technology Group in April 2022, while also serving as the Chairman of International Integrated System Inc. since 2020. Prior to that, Mr. Lin was the President of Chunghwa Telecom's Data Communications Business Group from June 2020 to April 2022 and the Senior Executive Vice President of the Company's Administration Department from August 2019 to June 2020. He was also the President of the Company's Southern Taiwan Business Group from March 2018 to August 2019. President Lin helped Chunghwa Telecom become Taiwan's leading system integration service provider by leading Chunghwa's IT service team to design and accomplish the largest national IT system upgrade project, the National Tax Filing System for the Ministry of Finance of Taiwan. He also led the Information Technology Group to develop cutting-edged technology and services in the areas of IDC, Cloud, AI, IoT and Cybersecurity, making Chunghwa Telecom the leading ICT service provider in Taiwan. President Lin also serves as the Chairman of International Integrated System, one of the subsidiaries of Chunghwa Telecom. Under his leadership, the company achieved record-high revenue in 2022, and is now moving towards the goal of going public.

Starting from the grassroots and leading by example, Mr. Lin is seen as a friendly and amiable partner by his subordinates. The enthusiasm and curiosity he shows for new technologies, makes it easy for him to connect with colleagues. In recent years, with the impact of the pandemic and the digital transformation demand from enterprises, "cloud services" have boomed in the global market and become a focal point for enterprises. Earlier this year, Mr. Lin set an example by leading the senior executives of the Information Technology Group to obtain professional certifications in cloud services, making "cloud adoption" a common language and belief within the organization to collectively drive the cloud service.

Since the end of last year ChatGPT and generative AI have gone viral, which further ignited Mr. Lin's passion for learning in the field of AI, which originally was sparked when doing his doctoral thesis over 20 years ago. In addition, he personally participated in the PoC development and implementation of generative AI services within the Information Technology Group, achieving a "learning by doing" approach.

Mr. Lin will execute the business strategies of the "Three Principles of Management, Three Fleets of Business, and Three Keys of Technologies" led by Chairmen Shui-Yi Kuo. He will also coordinate all branches and subsidiaries to strengthen the telecom network, enhance digital resilience, and ensure information security of the information systems while improving service quality. Mr. Lin also aims to replicate Taiwan's successful services, products and experiences of the Company's digital and net-zero transformation abroad, leveraging the synergies of group operations. In addition, he will continue to broadly build alliances and promote positive development of the industry ecosystem with partners in the field of innovative applications including cloud and AI, creating mutual benefit and common prosperity.

Looking forward, just as the three visions declared by Chairman Kuo for the Company when he took office: sustainability, digital empowerment and being company with market value far beyond trillion, President Lin will uphold this direction and exert every effort to fulfill the mission entrusted by Chairman to achieve the goal of surpassing a trillion-dollar market capitalization while continuing the sustainable development.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. Chunghwa has been actively and continuously implemented environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives with the goal to achieve sustainability and has won numerous international and domestic awards and recognitions for its ESG commitments and best practices. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw

