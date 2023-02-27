Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
115.50 TWD    0.00%
02/27Chunghwa Telecom : Bridges Partners to Build 5G and Smart Industry Opportunities in Its Happy Hour Held in the Taiwan Pavilion at MWC
PU
02/24Chunghwa Telecom : ★ Q4 2022 Standalone Financial Statements (T-IFRSs) (5MB)
PU
02/24Chunghwa Telecom : ★ Q4 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements (T-IFRSs) (6MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chunghwa Telecom : Bridges Partners to Build 5G and Smart Industry Opportunities in Its Happy Hour Held in the Taiwan Pavilion at MWC

02/27/2023 | 11:55pm EST
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C. February 28, 2023 - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") held its first happy hour event in conjunction with the Taiwan Pavilion on the opening day of the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC), on February 27. Chunghwa Telecom invited over 300 representatives from nearly 100 domestic and foreign information and communication industry partners and international telecom operators to gather at the Taiwan Pavilion, exchange 5G open network products and smart application solutions, and jointly build new 5G business opportunities.

Chunghwa Telecom President, Shui-Yi Kuo said, "Taiwan is a smart island with a full aspect ICT supply chain and abundant research and development capabilities, which are important drivers of global technological progress. Chunghwa Telecom has made great efforts to build the 5G network in Taiwan, and actively promotes smart applications in conjunction with industrial ecosystems. With the concepts of "creating Taiwan's smart field and exporting application services to the world" and "building alliances for mutual benefit and prosperity", we look forward to playing the role of connecting Taiwan and international industry partners, bringing the world to Taiwan and from Taiwan to the world. We will form alliances with global partners to build up the 5G open network and smart application solutions to comply the new era trend."

To map out the evolution path of the open network, Chunghwa Telecom implemented the "Asia Silicon Valley5GOpen Network Integration Verification and Promotion Plan" of the National Development Council. In the past two years, the Company has assisted 20 domestic manufacturers to conduct verification tests, demonstrating the domestic self-developed O-RAN equipment connected to the 5G SA core network of international manufacturers, and held a final presentation titled "ORAN fleet, international integration" at the end of 2022. Continuing this momentum, the MWC Taiwan Pavilion will gather domestic 5G O-RAN and enterprise private network system integrators, showing the world the power of Taiwan's industry helping to drive the evolution and development of open networks.

To capture the business opportunities of digital transformation and the rise of emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Chunghwa Telecom has promoted cross-border internet of things services, based on 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud, information security and other services, and allied with major software and hardware brands in Taiwan to build smart application solutions such as 5G enterprise private networks and smart light poles for export, to create new business opportunities overseas. Currently, we have already exported these solutions to United States, Europe, Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia countries and all over the world. Through the MWC international stage, Chunghwa Telecom invites international partners to communicate with Taiwanese industries, introducing the latest equipment and excellent solutions from Taiwanese factories to international operators and jointly build new business opportunities for 5G smart applications.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 04:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 221 B 7 197 M 7 197 M
Net income 2023 37 019 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2023 11 758 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 4,14%
Capitalization 896 B 29 203 M 29 203 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
EV / Sales 2024 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 19 872
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 115,50 TWD
Average target price 115,86 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shui-Yi Kuo President & General Manager
Yu-Shen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chi-Mau Sheih Chairman
Cheng Jan Chen Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.2.21%29 238
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.68%162 703
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.98%157 732
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.09%109 889
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.79%100 137
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.04%68 611