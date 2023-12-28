The World Branding Forum recently announced the results of the 2023-2024 World Branding Awards, and Chunghwa Telecom emerged triumphant in a fierce competition featuring over 1,500 brands from 40 countries. The Company was proudly honored with the prestigious Brand of the Year Awards: Telecommunication-Mobile in Taiwan, marking a remarkable 9th win and bringing glory to Taiwan successfully. This not only establishes Chunghwa Telecom as the sole Taiwanese telecom brand to receive this honor but also underscores its broad consumer appeal and unwavering global trust as an exceptional brand. Organized by the British non-profit organization, World Branding Forum, the World Branding Awards employ a comprehensive evaluation process which includes assessments of brand value, public online voting and evaluations by international market research institutions. Winners are brands that excel in product/service performance, maintain positive brand image, establish close connections with consumers and resonate effectively with their audience.

Chunghwa Telecom's exceptional brand image has consistently earned international recognition. In the recent announcement by the globally renowned brand consultancy, Brand Finance, it unveiled the "2023 Global 500" ranking, and Chunghwa Telecom secured a position alongside numerous international benchmark companies. With an outstanding performance, the Company claimed the top spot in Taiwan, being the only Taiwanese telecom operator featured on the list. As a leader in Taiwan's telecommunications industry, Chunghwa Telecom is dedicated to being a frontrunner in empowering and collaborating as a leading brand in the digital transformation ecosystem, not only possessing robust technological capabilities as the backbone for delivering on brand promises, but actively embracing innovative technologies such as AI, Big Data, IoT and Blockchain, to embody the spirit of "Always Ahead" and hence, the Company has repeatedly gained acknowledgment through international brand awards.

Recently, Chunghwa Telecom secured the top spot globally in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the telecommunications sector and received the Asset's prestigious "2023 ESG Corporate Award" as a Jade Award winner. Moreover, the Company achieved excellence in telecommunications services, winning three major awards at the Frost & Sullivan "2023 Best Practices Awards" for "Taiwan Telecoms Company of the Year Award", "Taiwanese 5G Services Customer Value Leadership Award" and "Taiwan Data Center Services Company of the Year Award." Furthermore, the Company continues to invest in 5G network infrastructure, steadfast in creating an energy-efficient, stable and top-quality 5G network. This commitment ensures customers enjoy a premium and responsive mobile service experience. As a result, in the latest Taiwan Mobile Experience Survey Report for the second half of 2023 by internationally acclaimed authorities SPEEDTEST® and OPENSIGNAL, Chunghwa Telecom stands out as the sole telecom operator nationwide to receive dual certifications as the winner of 5G Network Speed and 5G Coverage. Additionally, the Company secures the titles of "Three Consecutive Years as 5G Mobile Network Speed Winner" and "Six Consecutive Years as Taiwan's Mobile Coverage Winner."

Looking ahead, Chunghwa Telecom remains dedicated to its customer-centric approach. The Company will continue leveraging data to understand user needs, responding to customer expectations through innovative technologies, and driving diverse and intelligent services that deliver brand values deserving of trust.