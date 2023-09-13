Asiamoney, an internationally renowned financial publication, recently released the results of Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2023, in which Chunghwa Telecom stands out from Taiwan's telecom industry and is voted as the Most Outstanding Company in Taiwan - Communication Services Sector, becoming the only telecom company to receive this award. Chunghwa Telecom is again honored by a globally renowned institution, after receiving numerous awards accredited from Asia's Best Company Poll by FinanceAsia this year, indicating that the high-quality telecommunication services, excellent governance performance, and ESG initiatives, as demonstrated by Chunghwa Telecom, are highly recognized by global investors.

This year, the Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll, an annual event hosted by Asiamoney, has 1,225 fund managers, research analysts, bankers, and credit rating agencies taking part in the voting to acknowledge the listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations, and CSR initiatives. Across 12 markets in Asia, the results honor companies as being outstanding for their sectors and in their market. Mr. Shui-Yi Kuo, the Chairman of Chunghwa Telecom, said "I'm very grateful to such recognition from international professional investors. Being the leading company in Taiwan's telecom industry, Chunghwa Telecom is committed to building reliable digital ecosystem by leveraging the company's four ABC assets (customer and partner asset, technology platform asset, infrastructure asset, and talent asset), so that we can enable individual and household customers, governmental and corporate users, international clients, and strategic partners. Being recognized by international professionals is the greatest appreciation for us. In the future, we will continue to innovative and create values for our customers, strategic partners, shareholders, and employees, striving to become a leading brand among the digital ecosystem enablers."

Mr. Chau-Young Lin, the President of Chunghwa Telecom, pointed out that, albeit the everchanging environment, Chunghwa Telecom maintains its leading position in Taiwan thanks to the Company's uncompromising focus on its quality of service and value creation. Taking 5G mobile internet as an example, in the "Taiwan Mobile Network Experience Report" released by OPENSIGNAL in July 2023, Chunghwa Telecom was the sole winner of 5G coverage, overall mobile coverage and four network speed categories, and was the only one in Taiwan to be certified by an international authority as the double champion of 5G coverage and network speed, as well as being No.1 in Taiwan in mobile coverage and network speed. Earlier in May, in the "Global 5G and Overall Coverage In-depth Report" released by OPENSIGNAL for the first time this year, Chunghwa Telecom not only took the first place in Taiwan in the "5G coverage experience" and "overall coverage experience" indexes, but also ranked the fifth and sixth out of 224 mobile operators in the world, and won the first place in Asia in the "overall coverage experience" index, demonstrating its top-notch quality of service for its mobile networks among the world's best operators. In addition, with its solid R&D capabilities and service innovation skills, Chunghwa Telecom presents outstanding corporate edge and business resilience in the competitive market, showcasing exceptional financial and operational performances which in turn win trust from customers and investors.

Aside from value creation, Chairman Kuo emphasizes that Chunghwa Telecom is dedicated to building a sustainable business and aligning with international standards. In the sustainable environment aspect, Chunghwa Telecom is a key member of the global renewable energy initiative RE100 and has been certified by the Scientific Basis for Carbon Reduction Initiative (SBTi), an international climate change authority, with its near-term greenhouse gas reduction target in concrete terms: using 100% renewable energy for the entire company by 2040 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Meanwhile, Chunghwa Telecom has also taken the lead in Taiwan's industry in response to the United Nations initiative by committing to achieve Net Positive Impact (NPI) on biodiversity and No Net Deforestation (NND) by 2030. In the sustainable governance aspect, the Company continues to reinforce Board of Directors' functions, leveraging its position from crisis management committee to Board of Director's functional committee level with the name changing from Strategic Committee to Sustainable Development and Strategic Committee, enlarging the Directors' participation of important ESG and crisis management issues, striving to become an international benchmark enterprise based on sustainable development.

Chunghwa Telecom stresses that such international recognition of its service quality, business operations, governance evaluation and brand image is the result of the concerted efforts of everyone in the company. The Company will uphold the business philosophy of always being at the forefront of technological innovations to empower the digital ecosystem and help the industry grow and develop, and to build a technological Taiwan, making it an island of happiness.