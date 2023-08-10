Chunghwa Telecom announced its unaudited consolidated operating results for July 2023. In July, the unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 2.0% year over year to NT$ 17.52 billion. Operating income was NT$ 4.01 billion and income before tax was NT$ 4.02 billion. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent company was NT$ 3.15 billion and EBITDA was NT$ 7.30 billion. EPS was NT$0.41, remained flat. In July, total revenue of Consumer Business Group and International Business Group exhibited positive YoY growth. Although Enterprise Business Group continued to perform well in emerging business, it experienced slight YoY revenue decrease resulted from the higher base of revenue recognition of large smart energy projects last July. In general, the overall business development of Chunghwa Telecom continued to be solid and on track.

In July, core business continued its growing momentum. Mobile service revenue grew by 6.8% year-over-year and reached a 28-month consecutive growth, mainly due to the increasing subscriber number of 5G service and postpaid SIMs as well as the continued growth of mobile data revenue driven by international roaming business. Mobile post-paid ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) increased by 4.8% year over year with a 28-month consecutive growth trend.

Fixed broadband business delivered steady performance owing to the excellent network quality and well-received high-speed promotion package. Broadband access revenue grew by 3.0% year over year. In particular, Home Wi-Fi service continued to grow in double digit year-over-year, contributing to the broadband access revenue.

Overall ICT business demonstrated a significant performance in July, mainly driven by the strong growth of innovative application revenues. IDC and cloud revenue growth continued to exceed 50% year over year, mainly due to the recognition of IDC projects. ICT project revenue growth exceeded 30% year over year, and cybersecurity and enterprise mobile application revenue also reached a double-digit growth year over year. As a result, the overall ICT revenue continued to grow in double digit year-over-year. However, AIoT revenue YoY growth decreased due to the higher base of revenue recognition of large smart energy projects last July.

As of July 2023, the accumulated unaudited consolidated revenue was NT$ 125.19 billion, with an achievement rate of 101.3% to 101.9%. Operating income was NT$ 28.45 billion, with an achievement rate of 108.3% to 110.6%. Income before tax was NT$ 28.94 billion, with an achievement rate of 109.0% to 111.6%. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was NT$ 22.71 billion, with an achievement rate of 109.8% to 113.1% and EPS was NT$ 2.93, with an achievement rate of 109.8% to 113.1%. The aforementioned financial indicators all exceeded guidance significantly.

(in NT$ billion)

2023 2022 YoY % Jul. Jan.- Jul. Jul. Jan.- Jul. Jul. Jan.- Jul. Revenue 17.52 125.19 17.18 120.92 2.0 3.5 Operating costs and expenses 13.51 96.74 13.16 93.22 2.6 3.8 Other income and expense(Note1) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 - - Operating income 4.01 28.45 4.02 27.70 -0.1 2.7 Income before tax 4.02 28.94 4.06 28.24 -1.0 2.5 Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent 3.15 22.71 3.16 21.88 -0.4 3.8 EBITDA 7.30 51.55 7. 32 50.63 -0.2 1.8 EPS(NT$) 0.41 2.93 0.41 2.82 -0.4 3.8

Note 1: "Other income and expenses" includes gains (losses) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (PP&E) and investment property, and impairment loss on PP&E and investment property.

Note 2: The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ thousand.

