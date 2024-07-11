Chunghwa Telecom announced its unaudited consolidated operating results for June 2024. In June, the unaudited consolidated revenue decreased by 2.9% year over year to NT$ 18.11 billion. Operating income decreased by 4.1% year over year to NT$ 3.86 billion and income before tax decreased by 1.8% year over year to NT$ 4.22 billion. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent company increased by 2.7% year over year to NT$ 3.44 billion and EBITDA decreased by 3.0% year over year to NT$ 7.16 billion, while EPS was NT$0.45, reaching a seven-year high for June. Accumulated revenue by June was NT$ 109.06 billion, which also hit a seven-year high. Chunghwa Telecom highlighted that despite the employee benefit packages rolled out from this year to boost morale and the increased electricity cost, its accumulated EPS of the first half of 2024 reached NT$ 2.48, exceeding the high-end of its guidance and continuing to steady grow. Chunghwa Telecom stated that it will continue to enhance operation and business performance to create sustainable value for stakeholders, including customers, strategic partners, shareholders and employees.

In June, mobile business continued its growth trend. Mobile service revenue achieved a 39-month consecutive YoY growth driven by the increasing subscriber number of 5G and postpaid SIMs. Mobile postpaid ARPU also achieved a 39-month consecutive growth, while mobile postpaid churn rate remained the lowest among the peers at 0.40%.

Fixed broadband business continued to grow steadily owing to the increasing subscriber number driven by the well-received high-speed promotion package. Wi-Fi service revenue continued to deliver a strong YoY growth over 40%, while broadband access revenue and data communication revenue both maintained the upward growth on year as well.

ICT business maintained its healthy development, in which the enterprise mobile application revenue reached a double-digit growth year over year. However, overall ICT business revenue decreased year over year mainly due to the higher base resulted from the recognition of multiple large projects in the same period of last year. Sales revenue decreased year over year due to the higher base from the same period of last year as well.

For the second quarter, the unaudited consolidated revenue of Chunghwa Telecom was NT$ 54.12 billion, with an achievement rate of 99.7% to 100.3%. Operating income was NT$ 11.93 billion, with an achievement rate of 104.8% to 106.1%. Income before tax was NT$ 12.35 billion, with an achievement rate of 104.0% to 105.2%. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was NT$ 9.82 billion, with an achievement rate of 105.3% to 107.1% and EPS was NT$ 1.27, with an achievement rate of 105.3% to 107.1%. The aforementioned financial indicators all exceeded guidance.

As of June 2024, the accumulated unaudited consolidated revenue was NT$109.06 billion, with an achievement rate of 99.3% to 99.9%. Operating income was NT$ 23.85 billion, with an achievement rate of 104.5% to 105.7%. Income before tax was NT$ 24.33 billion, with an achievement rate of 104.2% to 105.3%. Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was NT$ 19.21 billion, with an achievement rate of 104.5% to 106.2% and EPS was NT$ 2.48, with an achievement rate of 104.5% to 106.2%. Operating income, income before tax and EPS all exceeded guidance.

(in NT$ billion)

2024 2023 YoY % Jun. Apr.-Jun. Jan.-Jun. Jun. Apr.-Jun. Jan.-Jun. Jun. Apr.-Jun. Jan.-Jun. Revenue 18.11 54.12 109.06 18.65 53.46 107.67 - 2.9 1.2 1.3 Operating costs and expenses 14.25 42.19 85.21 14.62 41.20 83.24 - 2.6 2.4 2.4 Other income and expense (Note 1) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 - - - Operating income 3.86 11.93 23.85 4.03 12.26 24.43 - 4.1 - 2.7 - 2.4 Income before tax 4.22 12.35 24.33 4.30 12.66 24.92 - 1.8 - 2.5 - 2.4 Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent 3.44 9.82 19.21 3.35 9.92 19.56 2.7 - 1.0 - 1.8 EBITDA 7.16 21.81 43.65 7.38 22.19 44.25 - 3.0 - 1.7 - 1.4 EPS(NT$) 0.45 1.27 2.48 0.43 1.28 2.52 2.7 - 1.0 - 1.8

Note 1: "Other income and expenses" includes gains (losses) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (PP&E) and investment property, and impairment loss on PP&E and investment property.

Note 2: The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ thousand.

Financial Statements

Financial statements and additional operational data can be found on the Company's website at http://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht/investors/financials/quarterly-earnings

