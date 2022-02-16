Chunghwa Telecom : Tainan District Prosecutors Office raided the staff office of the local business operation center of Chunghwa Telecom
02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
17:27:37
Subject
Tainan District Prosecutors Office raided the
staff office of the local business operation center of
Chunghwa Telecom
Date of events
2022/02/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 19
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16
2.Cause of occurrence: Tainan District Prosecutors Office raided the staff
office of the local business operation center of Chunghwa Telecom today.
3.Countermeasures: Chunghwa Telecom was in full cooperation with the
investigation.
4.Effect on the Company's finances and business: None
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.