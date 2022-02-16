Chunghwa Telecom : Tainan District Prosecutors Office raided the staff office of the local business operation center of Chunghwa Telecom

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/16 2.Cause of occurrence: Tainan District Prosecutors Office raided the staff office of the local business operation center of Chunghwa Telecom today. 3.Countermeasures: Chunghwa Telecom was in full cooperation with the investigation. 4.Effect on the Company's finances and business: None 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None