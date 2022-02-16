Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chunghwa Telecom : The Company to participate in investor conference held by JPMorgan

02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 17:41:35
Subject 
 The Company to participate in investor conference
held by JPMorgan
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/02/21~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 9:00 am (Taipei time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw and https://www.cht.com.tw/chtir
 for the presentation of the investor conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
04:34aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : Tainan District Prosecutors Office raided the staff office of the local..
PU
02/14CHUNGHWA TELECOM : announced its operating results for January 2022
PU
01/27CHUNGHWA TELECOM : District Prosecutors Office raided the staff offices of the local busin..
PU
01/27Chunghwa Telecom's Q4 Net Income Rises 5%
MT
01/26Chunghwa Telecom Logs Higher Q4 Results
MT
01/26Chunghwa Telecom Eyes Up to $360 Million Bond Issuance in Taiwan
MT
01/26CHUNGHWA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26Chunghwa Telecom Reports Un-Audited Consolidated Operating Results for the Fourth Quart..
PR
01/26Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
CI
01/26TRANSCRIPT : Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 7 558 M 7 558 M
Net income 2021 34 460 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
Net cash 2021 292 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 931 B 33 402 M 33 402 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 21 040
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 120,00 TWD
Average target price 111,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shui-Yi Kuo President & General Manager
Yu Shen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chi-Mau Sheih Chairman
Cheng Jan Chen Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.3.00%33 402
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.52%223 618
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.06%151 353
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.75%105 016
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.70%101 018
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.62%92 960