Chunghwa Telecom : The Company to participate in investor conference held by JPMorgan
02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
2022/02/16
17:41:35
The Company to participate in investor conference
held by JPMorgan
2022/02/21
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/02/21~2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 9:00 am (Taipei time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw and https://www.cht.com.tw/chtir
for the presentation of the investor conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:53:07 UTC.