Chunghwa Telecom : The Company to participate in investor conference held by MasterLink Securities

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 17:30:39
Subject 
 The Company to participate in investor conference
held by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/03/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:30 pm (Taipei time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 Please refer to http://mops.twse.com.tw and https://www.cht.com.tw/chtir
 for the presentation of the investor conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
