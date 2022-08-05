Log in
    2412

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  03/08/2022
120.50 TWD   -0.82%
Chunghwa Telecom : The board approved the construction of Lunping Internet Data Center

08/05/2022 | 12:16pm BST
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 19:04:04
Subject 
 The board approved the construction of
Lunping Internet Data Center
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract: construction contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/05
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: N/A
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
 Located at Taoyuan City, the new IDC center will be a building with one
 basement and five floor above ground and the floor area is about 6,277
 ping in total.  The construction will cost approximately NT$ 1.59 billion.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion: N/A
6.Name of the real property appraiser: N/A
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser: N/A
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
 To expand IDC facilities for business use.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution: NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA: N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm: N/A
18.Name of the CPA: N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: N/A
20.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
