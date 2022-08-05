Chunghwa Telecom : The board approved the construction of Lunping Internet Data Center
08/05/2022 | 12:16pm BST
Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
2022/08/05
19:04:04
The board approved the construction of
Lunping Internet Data Center
2022/08/05
paragraph 20
1.Type of contract: construction contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/05
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: N/A
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Located at Taoyuan City, the new IDC center will be a building with one
basement and five floor above ground and the floor area is about 6,277
ping in total. The construction will cost approximately NT$ 1.59 billion.
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
To expand IDC facilities for business use.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: No
