Chunghwa Telecom : To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/15 2.Year/Quarter of the financial report: The year of 2021 3.Accounting principles applied for securities listed domestically: Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee and SIC Interpretations endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China ("Taiwan-IFRSs") 4.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial reports for securities listed domestically: Under Taiwan-IFRSs, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (or the "Company") reported consolidated net income of NT$37,194,879 thousand, consolidated net income attributable to stockholders of the parent of NT$35,753,579 thousand, and basic earnings per share of NT$4.61 for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company also reported total consolidated assets of NT$513,070,360 thousand, total consolidated liabilities of NT$121,807,910 thousand, and total consolidated equity of NT$391,262,450 thousand as of December 31, 2021. 5.Accounting principles applied for securities issued overseas: International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRSs") 6.Inconsistent items/ amounts (securities issued overseas): Under IFRSs, the Company reported consolidated net income of NT$37,047 million, consolidated net income attributable to stockholders of the parent of NT$35,616 million, and basic earnings per share of NT$4.59 for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company also reported total consolidated assets of NT$512,875 million, total consolidated liabilities of NT$123,745 million, and total consolidated equity of NT$389,130 million as of December 31, 2021. 7.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial information for securities issued overseas: The differences between consolidated net income under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs followed by the Company mainly come from the timing of the recognition of income tax on unappropriated earnings. In addition, prior to incorporation, the Company was subject to the laws and regulations applicable to state-owned enterprises in Taiwan which differed from the generally accepted accounting principles as applicable to commercial companies. As such, revenue from providing fixed line connection service and selling prepaid phone cards was recognized at the time the service was performed or the card was sold by the Company. Upon incorporation, net assets greater than the capital stock was credited as additional paid-in-capital and part of the additional paid-in-capital was from the unearned revenues generated from connection fees and prepaid cards as of the date of incorporation. Under IFRSs, revenue from connection fees and prepaid phone cards was deferred at the time of the service performed or sale and recognized as revenue over time as the service is continuously performed or as consumed. This reclassification from additional paid-in capital to retained earnings did not affect total equity. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: Chunghwa Telecom's earnings distribution and stockholders' equity matters are in accordance with Taiwan-IFRSs.