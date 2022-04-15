Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
130.00 TWD   +1.17%
07:11aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : to hold conference call for the first quarter 2022 results
PU
07:11aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs
PU
03:40aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : Director Nomination Process and Candidates List for the 10th Term Directors (345KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chunghwa Telecom : To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs

04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:56:27
Subject 
 To announce the differences between consolidated
financial statements for the year of 2021 under
Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 47
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/15
2.Year/Quarter of the financial report: The year of 2021
3.Accounting principles applied for securities listed domestically:
 Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities
 Issuers and the International Financial Reporting Standards, International
 Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Interpretations
 Committee and SIC Interpretations endorsed and issued into effect by the
 Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China ("Taiwan-IFRSs")
4.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial reports for securities listed
domestically:
 Under Taiwan-IFRSs, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (or
 the "Company") reported consolidated net income of NT$37,194,879
 thousand, consolidated net income attributable to stockholders of the
 parent of NT$35,753,579 thousand, and basic earnings per share of NT$4.61
 for the year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company also
 reported total consolidated assets of NT$513,070,360 thousand, total
 consolidated liabilities of NT$121,807,910 thousand, and total consolidated
 equity of NT$391,262,450 thousand as of December 31, 2021.
5.Accounting principles applied for securities issued overseas:
 International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International
 Accounting Standards Board ("IFRSs")
6.Inconsistent items/ amounts (securities issued overseas):
 Under IFRSs, the Company reported consolidated net income of NT$37,047
 million, consolidated net income attributable to stockholders of the parent
 of NT$35,616 million, and basic earnings per share of NT$4.59 for the year
 ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company also reported total
 consolidated assets of NT$512,875 million, total consolidated liabilities
 of NT$123,745 million, and total consolidated equity of NT$389,130 million
 as of December 31, 2021.
7.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial information for securities issued
overseas:
 The differences between consolidated net income under Taiwan-IFRSs and that
 under IFRSs followed by the Company mainly come from the timing of the
 recognition of income tax on unappropriated earnings. In addition, prior
 to incorporation, the Company was subject to the laws and regulations
 applicable to state-owned enterprises in Taiwan which differed from the
 generally accepted accounting principles as applicable to commercial
 companies. As such, revenue from providing fixed line connection service
 and selling prepaid phone cards was recognized at the time the service was
 performed or the card was sold by the Company. Upon incorporation, net
 assets greater than the capital stock was credited as additional
 paid-in-capital and part of the additional paid-in-capital was from the
 unearned revenues generated from connection fees and prepaid cards as of
 the date of incorporation. Under IFRSs, revenue from connection fees and
 prepaid phone cards was deferred at the time of the service performed or
 sale and recognized as revenue over time as the service is continuously
 performed or as consumed. This reclassification from additional
 paid-in capital to retained earnings did not affect total equity.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Chunghwa Telecom's earnings distribution and stockholders' equity
 matters are in accordance with Taiwan-IFRSs.

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
07:11aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : to hold conference call for the first quarter 2022 results
PU
07:11aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements f..
PU
03:40aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : Director Nomination Process and Candidates List for the 10th Term Direc..
PU
04/13CHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Board approved the appointment of senior management
PU
04/11CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
04/11CHUNGHWA TELECOM : announced its operating results for March 2022
PU
04/08MediaTek, Chunghwa Telecom Test Millimeter-Wave Chips
MT
03/31CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Honghwa International Corporation, the Company's subsidiary announces t..
PU
03/29SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
03/29Nokia Wins Equipment Supply Deal From Chunghwa Telecom to Boost 5G Network in Taiwan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 215 B 7 384 M 7 384 M
Net income 2022 36 000 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
Net cash 2022 8 171 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 1 008 B 34 659 M 34 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 341
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 130,00 TWD
Average target price 118,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shui-Yi Kuo President & General Manager
Yu Shen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chi-Mau Sheih Chairman
Cheng Jan Chen Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.11.59%34 659
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.4.20%225 969
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.27%150 772
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.82%106 340
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.78%106 111
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.14%92 959