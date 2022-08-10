Chunghwa Telecom : announced its operating results for July 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.Company name:Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Chunghwa Telecom announced its unaudited operating results on a consolidated basis for July 2022: The Company's revenue was approximately NT$17.18 billion, income from operation was approximately NT$4.02 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was approximately NT$3.16 billion, EBITDA was approximately NT$7.32 billion and earnings per share was NT$0.41 for July 2022. The Company's revenue was approximately NT$120.92 billion, income from operation was approximately NT$27.70 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of the parent was approximately NT$21.88 billion, EBITDA was approximately NT$50.63 billion and earnings per share was NT$2.82 for the seven months ended July 31, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None