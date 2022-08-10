Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
122.50 TWD    0.00%
04:16aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : announced its operating results for July 2022
PU
02:35aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Company to participate in investor conference held by MasterLink Securities
PU
08/09CHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Board approved the dismissal of senior management - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chunghwa Telecom : announced its operating results for July 2022

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 16:00:58
Subject 
 Chunghwa Telecom announced its operating results
for July 2022
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Chunghwa Telecom announced its unaudited operating results on a
 consolidated basis for July 2022:
The Company's revenue was approximately NT$17.18 billion, income from
 operation was approximately NT$4.02 billion, net income attributable to
 stockholders of the parent was approximately NT$3.16 billion, EBITDA was
 approximately NT$7.32 billion and earnings per share was NT$0.41
 for July 2022.
The Company's revenue was approximately NT$120.92 billion, income from
 operation was approximately NT$27.70 billion, net income attributable
 to stockholders of the parent was approximately NT$21.88 billion, EBITDA
 was approximately NT$50.63 billion and earnings per share was NT$2.82
 for the seven months ended July 31, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
04:16aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : announced its operating results for July 2022
PU
02:35aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Company to participate in investor conference held by MasterLink Se..
PU
08/09CHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Board approved the dismissal of senior management - Form 6-K
PU
08/05CHUNGHWA TELECOM : To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements f..
PU
08/05Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
08/05CHUNGHWA TELECOM : To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements f..
PU
08/05CHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Board approved the dismissal of senior management
PU
08/05CHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Company's board of directors approved the lease of land in Shilin D..
PU
08/05CHUNGHWA TELECOM : The board approved the construction of Lunping Internet Data Center
PU
08/05CHUNGHWA TELECOM : The Company announced consolidated financial statements for the six mon..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 216 B 7 186 M 7 186 M
Net income 2022 36 470 M 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net cash 2022 13 425 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 950 B 31 629 M 31 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 20 341
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 122,50 TWD
Average target price 123,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shui-Yi Kuo President & General Manager
Yu Shen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chi-Mau Sheih Chairman
Cheng Jan Chen Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.5.15%31 629
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.01%187 055
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.76%138 519
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.35%99 720
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.48%95 394
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-30.60%74 181