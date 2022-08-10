Chunghwa Telecom : announced its operating results for July 2022
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:00:58
Subject
Chunghwa Telecom announced its operating results
for July 2022
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
Chunghwa Telecom announced its unaudited operating results on a
consolidated basis for July 2022:
The Company's revenue was approximately NT$17.18 billion, income from
operation was approximately NT$4.02 billion, net income attributable to
stockholders of the parent was approximately NT$3.16 billion, EBITDA was
approximately NT$7.32 billion and earnings per share was NT$0.41
for July 2022.
The Company's revenue was approximately NT$120.92 billion, income from
operation was approximately NT$27.70 billion, net income attributable
to stockholders of the parent was approximately NT$21.88 billion, EBITDA
was approximately NT$50.63 billion and earnings per share was NT$2.82
for the seven months ended July 31, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.