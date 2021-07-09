Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Chunghwa Telecom : Announcement for the postponed Annual General Meeting (356KB)

07/09/2021 | 03:08am EDT
Chunghwa Telecom Company Ltd. (CHT)

Announcement for the postponed 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Company postponed 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to August 20, 2021, according to the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 1, 2021.

Meeting date of AGM: August 20, 2021

Meeting time of AGM: 9:00 a.m.

Meeting venue of AGM: Chunghwa Telecom Training Institute (No. 168, Minzu Road, Banchiao District, New Taipei City 220, Taiwan, R.O.C.)

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 210 B 7 482 M 7 482 M
Net income 2021 33 439 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2021 17 226 M 614 M 614 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 884 B 31 544 M 31 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 21 040
Free-Float 58,6%
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 114,00 TWD
Average target price 109,30 TWD
Spread / Average Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shui-Yi Kuo President & General Manager
Yu Shen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chi-Mau Sheih Chairman
Cheng Jan Chen Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.4.59%31 827
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.78%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.39%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.88%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.97%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.50%94 734