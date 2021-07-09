Chunghwa Telecom : Announcement for the postponed Annual General Meeting (356KB)

Chunghwa Telecom Company Ltd. (CHT)
Announcement for the postponed 2021 Annual General Meeting
The Company postponed 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to August 20, 2021, according to the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 1, 2021.
Meeting date of AGM: August 20, 2021
Meeting time of AGM: 9:00 a.m.
Meeting venue of AGM: Chunghwa Telecom Training Institute (No. 168, Minzu Road, Banchiao District, New Taipei City 220, Taiwan, R.O.C.)
Disclaimer
Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 07:07:02 UTC.