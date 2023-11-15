Multi-million-dollar exclusive agreement paves way for LEO satellite services to provide connectivity services across Taiwan

London, UK -- 15 November 2023: Chunghwa Telecom, the largest integrated telecommunication service provider in Taiwan, has signed an exclusive multi-million-dollar distribution partner agreement for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services with Eutelsat OneWeb, ushering in a new era of satellite connectivity in Taiwan.

Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite network will enable Chunghwa Telecom to bolster their expansive suite of communication services with additional space-based connectivity. The integration of Eutelsat OneWeb services to Chunghwa's solution set will offer greater resiliency as well as complementing terrestrial fixed and mobile networks, submarine cables and microwave communication services, which they provide for government and business customers.

Alex Chien, Executive Vice President of Chunghwa Telecom, led a delegation to the London offices of Eutelsat OneWeb, which is part of Eutelsat Group - the world's first GEO-LEO satellite operator - to sign the agreement. He commented:

"Eutelsat OneWeb is a leading provider of LEO satellite services and Chunghwa Telecom is excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Eutelsat OneWeb team to introduce LEO satellite services into the country. Taiwan is an island and relies heavily on submarine cables for external connectivity, with satellites serving as a secondary option. Therefore, satellite services are essential communication tools for the Taiwanese government and businesses. By integrating Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite service with our Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite service, Chunghwa Telecom takes the first step towards establishing a multi orbit satellite service portfolio."

"We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Chunghwa Telecom and the ability it gives us to extend our mission of bringing high-speed, low-latency connectivity to people around the world," said Stephen Beynon, co-General Manager of Eutelsat OneWeb. "Eutelsat OneWeb strives to enable our partner's growth and this agreement is a testament to the success of our approach and the continued demand for our services. Chunghwa Telecom has long been a premier provider in the region and we look forward to working together to deliver robust, resilient connectivity services."

Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellite constellation comprises more than 600 satellites and due to their proximity to Earth, they are able to deliver fast, low-latency communication services, meeting the demand for high-quality network connectivity and achieving resilience through network redundancy.

Chunghwa Telecom plans to continue actively collaborating with international and domestic industry partners, including participating in key satellite business developments. Additionally, Chunghwa Telecomplansto establish a satellite service terminal testing center in Taiwan with Eutelsat OneWeb, aiming to provide technical expertise and integrate domestic and international satellite service resources. Chunghwa Telecomwill collaborate with government satellite research institutions, academic units, and satellite industry vendors to collectively promote the development of the domestic satellite industry.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TWSE: 2412, NYSE: CHT) is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in Taiwan. Its main businesses include fixed-line communication, mobile communication, broadband access, and internet services. Leveraging advanced technological resources such as big data, cybersecurity, cloud services, and network data centers, the company offers comprehensive communication services to corporate clients.

Chunghwa Telecom also ventures into emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). By adhering to the "customer-centric" philosophy, Chunghwa Telecom



completed a new organizational transformation in 2022, integrating three major business groups (individual households, corporate clients and international telecommunications subsidiaries) and three technical teams (network, information and research). With a strategy focused on "transformation × 5G × sustainability," the company customizes digital transformation solutions for its customers, aiming to create a high-quality communication environment and a convenient digital life.



Chunghwa Telecom actively fosters collaboration with international telecommunications partners to promote globalization. In alignment with its commitment to customer-centricity, Chunghwa Telecom rapidly develops various solutions and services from the customer's perspective, meeting market demands and ensuring the best customer experience. Simultaneously, the company proactively responds to environmental sustainability by practicing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, contributing to positive social impact.



Find out more atwww.cht.com.tw

About Eutelsat OneWeb

Eutelsat OneWeb is a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, the global leader in satellite communications delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a low Earth orbit constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit and on-ground assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from 50 different nationalities. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange.

