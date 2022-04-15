Chunghwa Telecom : to hold conference call for the first quarter 2022 results

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/05/03 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Please refer to https://www.cht.com.tw/chtir and http://mops.twse.com.tw after 14:30 on May 3, 2022 Taipei time for the brief information and presentation of the investor conference 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Teleconference will be held during 15:00-16:00 Taipei time