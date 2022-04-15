Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
130.00 TWD   +1.17%
07:11aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : to hold conference call for the first quarter 2022 results
PU
07:11aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements for the year of 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs
PU
03:40aCHUNGHWA TELECOM : Director Nomination Process and Candidates List for the 10th Term Directors (345KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chunghwa Telecom : to hold conference call for the first quarter 2022 results

04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:58:55
Subject 
 Chunghwa Telecom to hold conference call for the
first quarter 2022 results
Date of events 2022/05/03 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/05/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 Please refer to https://www.cht.com.tw/chtir and http://mops.twse.com.tw
 after 14:30 on May 3, 2022 Taipei time for the brief information and
 presentation of the investor conference
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Teleconference will be held during 15:00-16:00 Taipei time

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 215 B 7 384 M 7 384 M
Net income 2022 36 000 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
Net cash 2022 8 171 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 1 008 B 34 659 M 34 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 341
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 130,00 TWD
Average target price 118,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shui-Yi Kuo President & General Manager
Yu Shen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chi-Mau Sheih Chairman
Cheng Jan Chen Independent Director
Lou Yu Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.11.59%34 659
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.4.20%225 969
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.27%150 772
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.82%106 340
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.78%106 111
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.14%92 959