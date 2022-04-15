Chunghwa Telecom : to hold conference call for the first quarter 2022 results
04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:58:55
Subject
Chunghwa Telecom to hold conference call for the
first quarter 2022 results
Date of events
2022/05/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/05/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Please refer to https://www.cht.com.tw/chtir and http://mops.twse.com.tw
after 14:30 on May 3, 2022 Taipei time for the brief information and
presentation of the investor conference
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Teleconference will be held during 15:00-16:00 Taipei time
Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.