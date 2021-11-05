To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.Year/Quarter of the financial report:The third quarter of 2021
3.Accounting principles applied for securities listed domestically:
Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities
Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 ��Interim Financial
Reporting�� endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory
Commission of the Republic of China (��Taiwan-IFRSs��)
4.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial reports for securities listed
domestically:
Under Taiwan-IFRSs, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (or
the ��Company��) reported consolidated net income of NT$9,732,777 thousand
and NT$28,123,868 thousand, consolidated net income attributable to
stockholders of the parent of NT$9,366,784 thousand and NT$27,119,256
thousand, and basic earnings per share of NT$1.21 and NT$3.50 for the
three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
The Company also reported total consolidated assets of NT$495,881,816
thousand, total consolidated liabilities of NT$114,055,913 thousand, and
total consolidated equity of NT$381,825,903 thousand as of September 30,
2021.
5.Accounting principles applied for securities issued overseas:
IAS 34 ��Interim Financial Reporting�� as issued by the International
Accounting Standard Board (��IFRSs��)
6.Inconsistent items/ amounts (securities issued overseas):
Under IFRSs, the Company reported consolidated net income of NT$9,223
million and NT$28,446 million, consolidated net income attributable to
stockholders of the parent of NT$8,876 million and NT$27,429 million, and
basic earnings per share of NT$1.14 and NT$3.54 for the three months and
nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The Company also
reported total consolidated assets of NT$495,689 million, total
consolidated liabilities of NT$115,527 million, and total consolidated
equity of NT$380,162 million as of September 30, 2021.
7.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial information for securities issued
overseas:
The differences between consolidated net income under Taiwan-IFRSs and
that under IFRSs followed by the Company mainly come from the timing of
the recognition of income tax on unappropriated earnings. In addition,
prior to incorporation, the Company was subject to the laws and regulations
applicable to state-owned enterprises in Taiwan which differed from the
generally accepted accounting principles as applicable to commercial
companies. As such, revenue from providing fixed line connection service
and selling prepaid phone cards was recognized at the time the service was
performed or the card was sold by the Company. Upon incorporation, net
assets greater than the capital stock was credited as additional
paid-in-capital and part of the additional paid-in-capital was from the
unearned revenues generated from connection fees and prepaid cards as of
the date of incorporation. Under IFRSs, revenue from connection fees and
prepaid phone cards was deferred at the time of the service performed or
sale and recognized as revenue over time as the service is continuously
performed or as consumed. This reclassification from additional
paid-in capital to retained earnings did not affect total equity.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Chunghwa Telecom��s earnings distribution and stockholders�� equity
matters are in accordance with Taiwan-IFRSs.