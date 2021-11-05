Log in
    2412   TW0002412004

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
To announce the differences between consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 19:36:07
Subject 
 To announce the differences between consolidated
financial statements for the nine months ended September
30, 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 47
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.Year/Quarter of the financial report:The third quarter of 2021
3.Accounting principles applied for securities listed domestically:
 Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities
 Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 ��Interim Financial
 Reporting�� endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory
 Commission of the Republic of China (��Taiwan-IFRSs��)
4.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial reports for securities listed
domestically:
 Under Taiwan-IFRSs, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (or
 the ��Company��) reported consolidated net income of NT$9,732,777 thousand
 and NT$28,123,868 thousand, consolidated net income attributable to
 stockholders of the parent of NT$9,366,784 thousand and NT$27,119,256
 thousand, and basic earnings per share of NT$1.21 and NT$3.50 for the
 three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.
 The Company also reported total consolidated assets of NT$495,881,816
 thousand, total consolidated liabilities of NT$114,055,913 thousand, and
 total consolidated equity of NT$381,825,903 thousand as of September 30,
 2021.
5.Accounting principles applied for securities issued overseas:
 IAS 34 ��Interim Financial Reporting�� as issued by the International
 Accounting Standard Board (��IFRSs��)
6.Inconsistent items/ amounts (securities issued overseas):
 Under IFRSs, the Company reported consolidated net income of NT$9,223
 million and NT$28,446 million, consolidated net income attributable to
 stockholders of the parent of NT$8,876 million and NT$27,429 million, and
 basic earnings per share of NT$1.14 and NT$3.54 for the three months and
 nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The Company also
 reported total consolidated assets of NT$495,689 million, total
 consolidated liabilities of NT$115,527 million, and total consolidated
 equity of NT$380,162 million as of September 30, 2021.
7.Inconsistent items/amounts in financial information for securities issued
overseas:
 The differences between consolidated net income under Taiwan-IFRSs and
 that under IFRSs followed by the Company mainly come from the timing of
 the recognition of income tax on unappropriated earnings. In addition,
 prior to incorporation, the Company was subject to the laws and regulations
 applicable to state-owned enterprises in Taiwan which differed from the
 generally accepted accounting principles as applicable to commercial
 companies. As such, revenue from providing fixed line connection service
 and selling prepaid phone cards was recognized at the time the service was
 performed or the card was sold by the Company. Upon incorporation, net
 assets greater than the capital stock was credited as additional
 paid-in-capital and part of the additional paid-in-capital was from the
 unearned revenues generated from connection fees and prepaid cards as of
 the date of incorporation. Under IFRSs, revenue from connection fees and
 prepaid phone cards was deferred at the time of the service performed or
 sale and recognized as revenue over time as the service is continuously
 performed or as consumed. This reclassification from additional
 paid-in capital to retained earnings did not affect total equity.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Chunghwa Telecom��s earnings distribution and stockholders�� equity
 matters are in accordance with Taiwan-IFRSs.

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
