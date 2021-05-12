Chuo Spring : Enhancement of efforts for energy shifting to contribute SDGs

May 11,2021 C o m p a n y N a m e: C h u o S p r i n g C o . , L t d . Name of representative: Satoshi Takae, Representative President (Securities code:5992; 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) I n q u i r i e s: Fumiki Yazawa, Officer ( T e l e p h o n e : + 8 1 - ( 0 ) 5 2 - 6 2 4 - 8 5 5 0 )

Enhancement of efforts for energy shifting to contribute SDGs

～ CO2 reduction through renovative manufacturing processes for coiled springs and stabilizers ～

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya City Midori-Ku, President and CEO: Satoshi Takae) built a cold-processing facility at the Fujioka Plant (Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture) that will introduce heat treatment more efficient than conventional heat- processing, with the aim of contributing to a low-carbon society as part of its production process reforms. Conventional processing of springs for suspensions and stabilizers mainly involves heating in furnaces using gas and kerosene, but we are shifting to more efficient electrical heat treatment using high frequencies. In the

forming process of shapes, we are shifting from hot forming process

Photo : Toyota Motor Corporation to cold forming process without heating.

Through these improvements, we were able to reduce CО2 by approximately 80% per vehicle.

Coil Spring Manufacturing Process 【Material heating process】 【Forming process】

Hot

Process

Material Furnace heating Coiling Kerosene heat treatment Hot forming

Cold Process V V Material Induction Water Tempering Coiling heating quenching Cold forming

electrical heat treatment

《Point of production process change: coiled spring》