Chuo Spring : Enhancement of efforts for energy shifting to contribute SDGs

|
|
|
May 11,2021
|
C o m p a n y N a m e:
|
C h u o S p r i n g C o . , L t d .
|
Name
|
of representative:
|
Satoshi Takae, Representative President
|
|
|
(Securities code:5992;
|
|
|
1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|
I n
|
q u i r i e s:
|
Fumiki Yazawa, Officer
|
|
|
( T e l e p h o n e : + 8 1 - ( 0 ) 5 2 - 6 2 4 - 8 5 5 0 )
Enhancement of efforts for energy shifting to contribute SDGs
～ CO2 reduction through renovative manufacturing processes for coiled springs and stabilizers ～
Chuo Spring Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya City Midori-Ku, President and CEO: Satoshi Takae) built a cold-processing facility at the Fujioka Plant (Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture) that will introduce heat treatment more efficient than conventional heat- processing, with the aim of contributing to a low-carbon society as part of its production process reforms. Conventional processing of springs for suspensions and stabilizers mainly involves heating in furnaces using gas and kerosene, but we are shifting to more efficient electrical heat treatment using high frequencies. In the
forming process of shapes, we are shifting from hot forming process
Photo : Toyota Motor Corporation to cold forming process without heating.
Through these improvements, we were able to reduce CО2 by approximately 80% per vehicle.
|
Coil Spring Manufacturing Process
|
【Material heating process】
|
【Forming process】
Hot
Process
|
Material
|
|
Furnace heating
|
Coiling
|
Kerosene heat treatment
|
Hot forming
|
Cold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Process
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
V
|
|
|
|
V
|
|
|
|
Material
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Induction
|
Water
|
Tempering
|
Coiling
|
|
heating
|
quenching
|
|
|
|
|
Cold forming
electrical heat treatment
《Point of production process change: coiled spring》
-
Heat treatment of materials changed from kerosene heatingto electric heating
・Changed from hot formingto cold formingto eliminate heating process
Stabilizer Process
|
【Head heating process】
|
【Material heating process ⇒ Forming process】
Material
|
Head heating
|
Eye forming
|
Furnace heating
|
Bending
|
|
Kerosene heat treatment
|
|
Kerosene heat treatment
|
Hot forming
|
|
|
|
Material
|
Eye forming
|
|
Head heating
|
Bending
|
Conduction heating
|
electrical heat treatment
|
Cold forming
|
electrical heat treatment
《Point of production process change: Stabilizers》
・Heat treatment of materials changed from kerosene
heatingto electric heating
・Changed from hot formingto cold formingto eliminate heating process
In addition, we established SDGs Promotion division, which aims to reduce emissions by 46% from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2030, and will continue to deploy all measures on a Group-wide basis.
As an example, our 100% owned subsidiary Nagasaki Chuhatsu Co.(Omura City, Nagasaki Prefecture) installed solar panels to contribute to the popularization of clean energy.
Photo : Solar panels at Nagasaki Chuhtasu Co.
"Goal 13 for Specific Measures to Cope with Climate Change," which is one of SDGs's development goals in the future, we will work to realize a low-carbon society by expanding production process reforms for coiled springs and stabilizers not only to domestic plants but also to overseas affiliates.
Disclaimer
Chuo Spring Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:27:00 UTC.