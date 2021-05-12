Log in
    5992   JP3517800003

CHUO SPRING CO.,LTD.

(5992)
Chuo Spring : Enhancement of efforts for energy shifting to contribute SDGs

05/12/2021 | 05:28am EDT
May 11,2021

C o m p a n y N a m e:

C h u o S p r i n g C o . , L t d .

Name

of representative:

Satoshi Takae, Representative President

(Securities code:5992;

1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

I n

q u i r i e s:

Fumiki Yazawa, Officer

( T e l e p h o n e : + 8 1 - ( 0 ) 5 2 - 6 2 4 - 8 5 5 0 )

Enhancement of efforts for energy shifting to contribute SDGs

CO2 reduction through renovative manufacturing processes for coiled springs and stabilizers

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya City Midori-Ku, President and CEO: Satoshi Takae) built a cold-processing facility at the Fujioka Plant (Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture) that will introduce heat treatment more efficient than conventional heat- processing, with the aim of contributing to a low-carbon society as part of its production process reforms. Conventional processing of springs for suspensions and stabilizers mainly involves heating in furnaces using gas and kerosene, but we are shifting to more efficient electrical heat treatment using high frequencies. In the

forming process of shapes, we are shifting from hot forming process

Photo : Toyota Motor Corporation to cold forming process without heating.

Through these improvements, we were able to reduce CО2 by approximately 80% per vehicle.

Coil Spring Manufacturing Process

Material heating process

Forming process

Hot

Process

Material

Furnace heating

Coiling

Kerosene heat treatment

Hot forming

Cold

Process

V

V

Material

Induction

Water

Tempering

Coiling

heating

quenching

Cold forming

electrical heat treatment

Point of production process change: coiled spring

  • Heat treatment of materials changed from kerosene heatingto electric heating
    Changed from hot formingto cold formingto eliminate heating process

Stabilizer Process

Head heating process

Material heating process Forming process

Material

Head heating

Eye forming

Furnace heating

Bending

Kerosene heat treatment

Kerosene heat treatment

Hot forming

Material

Eye forming

Head heating

Bending

Conduction heating

electrical heat treatment

Cold forming

electrical heat treatment

Point of production process change: Stabilizers

Heat treatment of materials changed from kerosene

heatingto electric heating

Changed from hot formingto cold formingto eliminate heating process

In addition, we established SDGs Promotion division, which aims to reduce emissions by 46% from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2030, and will continue to deploy all measures on a Group-wide basis.

As an example, our 100% owned subsidiary Nagasaki Chuhatsu Co.(Omura City, Nagasaki Prefecture) installed solar panels to contribute to the popularization of clean energy.

Photo : Solar panels at Nagasaki Chuhtasu Co.

"Goal 13 for Specific Measures to Cope with Climate Change," which is one of SDGs's development goals in the future, we will work to realize a low-carbon society by expanding production process reforms for coiled springs and stabilizers not only to domestic plants but also to overseas affiliates.

Disclaimer

Chuo Spring Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 74 655 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2021 1 248 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net cash 2021 5 288 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 27 038 M 249 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 424
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart CHUO SPRING CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chuo Spring Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satoshi Takae President & Representative Director
Toshihiro Miura Independent Outside Director
Kana Yasuda Independent Outside Director
Kenta Koide Director & Vice President
Haruhiko Shiba Senior Managing Director & Senior Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUO SPRING CO.,LTD.50.66%249
DENSO CORPORATION15.55%50 634
APTIV PLC7.94%38 035
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.30.06%28 201
CONTINENTAL AG-6.44%27 609
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.61%22 858