[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021(Under Japanese GAAP)

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
November 12, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 26, 2021
Preparation of supplementary
material on quarterly financial results:
None
Holding of quarterly financial
results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the Six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2021
38,280
21.5
204
-
621
-
193
-
September 30, 2020
31,518
(25.1)
(845)
-
(462)
-
(573)
-
(Note): Comprehensive income
For the Six months ended September 30, 2021:
2,074 million of yen
[231.8％]
For the Six months ended September 30, 2020:
625 million of yen
[(56.5％)]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
pre share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2021
7.78
-
September 30, 2020
(22.97)
-
(Note): Company implemented a four-for-one common stock split, as of April 1, 2021.
Basic earnings per share have been calculated as if this stock split had been implemented at the beginning of FY2020.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-assets ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2021
94,603
66,127
65.7
March 31, 2021
94,045
64,514
64.4
(Reference): Equity
As of September 30, 2021: 62,144million of yen As of March 31, 2021: 60,548million of yen
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividens per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quareter-end
Fisical year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fisical year ended
-
50.00
-
50.00
100.00
March 31, 2021
Fisical year ending
-
16.00
March 31, 2022
Fisical year ending
March 31, 2022
-
16.00
32.00
(forecast)
(Note): 1. Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
2. Company implemented a four-for-one common stock split, as of April 1, 2021.
For the year ended March 31, 2021, the actual amount of dividends prior to the stock split is stated. Cash dividends for the year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast) are stated in consideration
of the effect of the stock split. The dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast) , without taking into account the stock split, will be 64 yen at both the end of the second quarter
and the end of the fiscal year, for an annual dividend of 128 yen.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2021(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(%: Changes from corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
pre share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
80,500
7.8
1,700
34.8
2,050
(9.2)
1,200
(3.9)
48.15
(Note): Changes from the latest announced forecast: Yes
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: None
Excluded :None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations : Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
25,542,396 Shares
As of March 31, 2021
25,542,396 Shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
622,858 Shares
As of March 31, 2021
622,376 Shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
24,919,748 Shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020
24,985,220 Shares
Note:
Company implemented a four-for-one common stock split, April 1, 2021.
"Total number of issued shares at the end of the period",
"Number of the treasury shares at the end of
the period" and
"Average number of shares outstanding during the period" have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Cautionary statement regarding forecast of operating results and special notes The forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to management. As such, these estimates are subject to uncertainties.
In addition actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements due to in changes in the economy, markets, stock prices and exchange rates.
References of Financial Results for ２Q of FY2021
October 28, 2021
(from April 1 to September 30, 2021)
Chuo Spring Co., Ltd.
Securities code:5992
1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
1st Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange
（Amounts are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen）
１．Consolidated Financial Results
（100 million yen）
〔Net Sales･Operating profit〕Foreign Exchange Rate
('21/4～'21/9)
110.10円／$
Difference +3.78
('20/4～'20/9)
106.32円／$
（weakening）
〔Non-operating income〕
Net sales
End of period valuation of credits and debts（End of period）
