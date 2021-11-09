[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021(Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

October 28, 2021 Company name: Chuo Spring Co., Ltd Listing: 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange Securities code: 5992 URL:https://www.chkk.co.jp/ Representative: Satoshi Takae, President Inquiries: Fumiki Yazawa, Officer TEL:+81-(0)52-624-8550 Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 12, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 26, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the Six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % September 30, 2021 38,280 21.5 204 - 621 - 193 - September 30, 2020 31,518 (25.1) (845) - (462) - (573) -

(Note): Comprehensive income For the Six months ended September 30, 2021: 2,074 million of yen [231.8％] For the Six months ended September 30, 2020: 625 million of yen [(56.5％)]