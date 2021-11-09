Log in
[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021(Under Japanese GAAP)

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.
In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

October 28, 2021

Company name:

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd

Listing:

1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Securities code:

5992

URL:https://www.chkk.co.jp/

Representative:

Satoshi Takae, President

Inquiries:

Fumiki Yazawa, Officer

TEL:+81-(0)52-624-8550

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

November 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

November 26, 2021

Preparation of supplementary

material on quarterly financial results:

None

Holding of quarterly financial

results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the Six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2021

38,280

21.5

204

-

621

-

193

-

September 30, 2020

31,518

(25.1)

(845)

-

(462)

-

(573)

-

(Note): Comprehensive income

For the Six months ended September 30, 2021:

2,074 million of yen

[231.8]

For the Six months ended September 30, 2020:

625 million of yen

[(56.5)]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

pre share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2021

7.78

-

September 30, 2020

(22.97)

-

(Note): Company implemented a four-for-one common stock split, as of April 1, 2021.

Basic earnings per share have been calculated as if this stock split had been implemented at the beginning of FY2020.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-assets ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2021

94,603

66,127

65.7

March 31, 2021

94,045

64,514

64.4

(Reference): Equity

As of September 30, 2021: 62,144million of yen As of March 31, 2021: 60,548million of yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividens per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quareter-end

Fisical year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fisical year ended

-

50.00

-

50.00

100.00

March 31, 2021

Fisical year ending

-

16.00

March 31, 2022

Fisical year ending

March 31, 2022

-

16.00

32.00

(forecast)

(Note): 1. Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

2. Company implemented a four-for-one common stock split, as of April 1, 2021.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the actual amount of dividends prior to the stock split is stated. Cash dividends for the year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast) are stated in consideration

of the effect of the stock split. The dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (forecast) , without taking into account the stock split, will be 64 yen at both the end of the second quarter

and the end of the fiscal year, for an annual dividend of 128 yen.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY2021(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(%: Changes from corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

pre share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

80,500

7.8

1,700

34.8

2,050

(9.2)

1,200

(3.9)

48.15

(Note): Changes from the latest announced forecast: Yes

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included: None
    Excluded :None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    (i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations : Yes
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    2. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    3. Restatement: None
  2. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

25,542,396 Shares

As of March 31, 2021

25,542,396 Shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

622,858 Shares

As of March 31, 2021

622,376 Shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

24,919,748 Shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020

24,985,220 Shares

Note:

Company implemented a four-for-one common stock split, April 1, 2021.

"Total number of issued shares at the end of the period",

"Number of the treasury shares at the end of

the period" and

"Average number of shares outstanding during the period" have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Cautionary statement regarding forecast of operating results and special notes The forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to management. As such, these estimates are subject to uncertainties.
    In addition actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements due to in changes in the economy, markets, stock prices and exchange rates.

References of Financial Results for Q of FY2021

October 28, 2021

(from April 1 to September 30, 2021)

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd.

Securities code:5992

1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,

1st Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange

Amounts are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen

１．Consolidated Financial Results

100 million yen

Net SalesOperating profitForeign Exchange Rate

('21/4'21/9)

110.10円／$

Difference +3.78

('20/4'20/9)

106.32円／$

weakening

Non-operating income

Net sales

End of period valuation of credits and debtsEnd of period

('21/3) 110.71 → ('21/9) 111.92円／$ Difference +1.21weakening

382

('20/3) 108.83 → ('20/9) 105.80円／$ Difference -3.03strengthening

315

67

(21.5%)

Ordinary

profit

Profit attributable

Operating

6

to owners of

parent

profit

(1.6%)

2

1

(0.5%)

(0.5%)

0

10

7

10

-4

-5

-8

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

Q

２．Net sales breakdown by products

３．Factors of profit changeYear-on-year

100

million yen

（１）Operating profit or loss

100 million yen

140

138

FY2020 Q

FY2021 Q

112

110

120

10087

80

68

60

55

49

55

40

10

10

20

0

Chassis

Precision

Cables

Housing-

Car

Springs

Springs

related

accessories

products

Chains etc.

（２）Ordinary profit or loss

（３）Profit or loss attributable to owners of parent

100 million yen

100 million yen

- References1 -

Amounts are rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen

４．Change of Financial Reults 1Net sales

100 million yen 2Operating profit

100 million yen

（％）

1,000

40

836

830

833

746

805

33

800

30

26

600

22

17

20

400

4.0%

12

3.2%

200

382

10

2.7%

2.1%

1.7%

0

0

2

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Projcted)

(Projcted)

3Ordinary profit

100 million yen

（％）

40

33

30

27

29

22

20

20

4.0%

3.4%

3.6%

10

3.0%

2.5%

6

0

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Projcted)

５．Capital investment and depreciation(100 million yen)

40

38

36

33

33

32

32

32

34

34

30

29

20

10

0

Inv.Depr.

Inv.Depr.

Inv.Depr.

Inv.Depr.

Inv.Depr.

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Projcted)

4Profit attributable to owners of parent

100 million yen

（％）

40

30

20

20

17

16

12

12

10

2.5%

2.2%

2.0%

1.7%

1.5%

1

0

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Projcted)

６．Resarch and development expenditure

100 million yen

（％）

40

8.0%

30

6.0%

20

4.0%

Sales ratio

13

12

13

13

11

10

1.6%

2.0%

1.4%

1.6%

1.6%

1.6%

6

0

0.0%

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Projcted)

７．Financial Results Breakdown by Quarter

（１）Net sales breakdown by quarter(100 million yen)

（２）Operating profit or loss breakdown by quarter

300

100 million yen

（％）

15

FY2020

FY2021

203

221

210

10

187 179

5.4%

200

5

2.1%

3.8%

1.7%

12

8

127

3

4 -1

0

100

１Ｑ

２Ｑ

３Ｑ

４Ｑ

-5

-13

-0.6%

-10

-10.2%

FY2020

FY2021

0

FY2020

FY2021

-15

１Ｑ

２Ｑ

３Ｑ

４Ｑ

- References2 -

