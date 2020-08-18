Log in
CR Brands : Announces Launch of ARM & HAMMER™ Essentials™ Disinfecting Wipes

08/18/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CR Brands announced the launch of ARM & HAMMEREssentials™ Disinfecting Wipes. The products will be available at major retailers in the United States.

ARM & HAMMER Essentials™ Disinfecting Wipes feature a citrus-based disinfectant formula that kills 99.9 percent of viruses & bacteria and cleans without harsh chemicals.  Because the active ingredient is citrus-based and they contain no quaternary ammonium chloride compounds like other leading brands, ARM & HAMMER Essentials™ Disinfecting Wipes are worry-free to use on a range of household surfaces. 

"We are thrilled to bring this product to market under the iconic ARM & HAMMER brand," said Tim Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of CR Brands.  Added Harrison, "ARM & HAMMER is a brand with national recognition and has been trusted by consumers for more than 170 years. It's the perfect brand for consumers who are looking for affordable, effective products that are strong enough to clean and disinfect, but can also be used around kids and pets."

The demand for disinfecting wipes has skyrocketed since the onset of COVID-19. Both CR Brands and ARM & HAMMER have seen dramatic increases in demand for their cleaning and laundry products. ARM & HAMMER Essentials Disinfecting Wipes meet the EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Brandgenuity, the brand licensing agency for ARM & HAMMER, brokered the partnership between Church & Dwight, Inc. and CR Brands.

"CR Brands is a tremendous strategic partner," said Tammy Talerico, Licensing Director at Church & Dwight. "The leadership team at CR Brands all have extensive CPG backgrounds and deep category expertise which has helped them to create a product that is truly unique within the category. We fully expect this partnership to grow in the coming years."

In addition to disinfecting wipes, CR Brands has launched a licensed fruit & vegetable wash and garbage disposal cleaner under the ARM & HAMMER brand name.

For more information about the launch or licensing opportunities, please contact info@brandgenuity.com.

About CR Brands
CR Brands enjoys a 20+ year heritage of successfully selling, marketing, and innovating nationally-recognized brands that are market leaders across a variety of categories and consumer segments. CR Brands is a proud licensing partner with the ARM & HAMMER and OXICLEAN brands and continues to develop an even broader portfolio of "Powerfully Pure" cleaning products to delight consumers. For more information, please visit www.ahcleans.com and www.crbrandsinc.com.

About Church & Dwight Co.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names as ARM & HAMMER, TROJAN, OXICLEAN, SPINBRUSH, FIRST RESPONSE, NAIR, ORAJEL, XTRA, VMS (L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION), BATISTE, and WATERPIK. These eleven key brands represent approximately 80% of its consumer sales. For more information, visit the Company's website.

About Brandgenuity
Brandgenuity is a leading global independent brand licensing agency that extends iconic brands into products, services and experiences that delight consumers, raise brand awareness and generate revenue. The agency's clients include BMW, Sanrio, Church & Dwight, Pnina Tornai, Unilever, MGM Studios, PUR, NFLPA and others. Brandgenuity has won numerous industry awards. For more information visit brandgenuity.com or contact info@brandgenuity.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cr-brands-announces-launch-of-arm--hammer-essentials-disinfecting-wipes-301114237.html

SOURCE CR Brands


© PRNewswire 2020
