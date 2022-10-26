Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHD   US1713401024

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:16 2022-10-26 am EDT
76.00 USD   +0.50%
10:04aChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 487th Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/24Credit Suisse Lowers Church & Dwight's Price Target to $85 From $92, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/18UBS Adjusts Church & Dwight Co Price Target to $82 From $90, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 487th Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/26/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty six and one quarter ($0.2625) cents per share.

This quarterly dividend will be payable December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022. It is the Company's 487th regular consecutive quarterly dividend.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 363 M - -
Net income 2022 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 18 369 M 18 369 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 75,62 $
Average target price 80,59 $
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Dierker CFO, Executive VP & Head-Business Operations
Carlos G. Linares CTO, Executive VP-New Product Innovation
Kevin Gokey Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-26.22%18 369
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-5.93%49 062
THE CLOROX COMPANY-19.44%17 299
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK28.35%12 879
LION CORPORATION-2.54%2 884
WD-40 COMPANY-36.34%2 115