    CHD   US1713401024

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
  Report
Church & Dwight to Report First Quarter 2022 Results

04/04/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 earnings results on April 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 7619748. A replay will be available two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You can also participate by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, ZICAM® and THERABREATH®. These fourteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 523 M - -
Net income 2022 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 075 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 24 600 M 24 600 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 101,36 $
Average target price 96,71 $
Spread / Average Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Dierker Operations Controller
Carlos G. Linares Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Rick Spann Executive Vice President-Global Operations
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-1.11%24 600
THE CLOROX COMPANY-18.08%17 576
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-11.92%9 615
LION CORPORATION-12.23%3 049
WD-40 COMPANY-24.37%2 532
EARTH CORPORATION-9.95%990