Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Church & Dwight : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

01/06/2021 | 02:42pm EST
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2020 results on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 3264654. A replay will be available two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You can also participate by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS® and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

Church & Dwight has a strong heritage of commitment to people and the planet. In the early 1900’s, we began using recycled paperboard for all packaging of household products. Today, virtually all our paperboard packaging is from certified, sustainable sources. In 1970, the ARM & HAMMER® brand introduced the first nationally distributed, phosphate-free detergent. That same year, Church & Dwight was honored to be the sole corporate sponsor of the first annual Earth Day. Church & Dwight is notably ranked in the 2019 Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies and on the EPA’s Green Power Partnership Top 100 List of Green Power Users.

For more information, see the Church & Dwight 2019 Sustainability Report by clicking here.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 850 M - -
Net income 2020 760 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 21 322 M 21 322 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,22 $
Last Close Price 85,82 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rick Spann Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Richard A. Dierker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos G. Linares Executive VP-Global Research & Development
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-0.72%21 322
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-2.62%44 305
THE CLOROX COMPANY-0.95%25 211
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-2.04%20 225
LION CORPORATION-2.52%6 935
WD-40 COMPANY-1.95%3 560
