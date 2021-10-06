Log in
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

Church & Dwight : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/06/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 earnings results on October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 22670478. A replay will be available two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You can also participate by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS® and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 159 M - -
Net income 2021 788 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 19 938 M 19 938 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 81,20 $
Average target price 88,86 $
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Dierker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos G. Linares Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Rick Spann Executive Vice President-Global Operations
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-6.31%19 938
THE CLOROX COMPANY-19.46%19 972
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-43.54%11 137
LION CORPORATION-27.86%4 703
WD-40 COMPANY-11.62%3 219
EARTH CORPORATION13.57%1 310