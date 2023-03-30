Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHD   US1713401024

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22:54 2023-03-30 pm EDT
86.55 USD   -0.22%
02:50pChurch & Dwight to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27
BU
03/21Dr. Joyce Kahng Collaborates with Leading Company Church & Dwight
AQ
03/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Church & Dwight Co Price Target to $92 From $91, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Church & Dwight to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

03/30/2023 | 02:50pm EDT
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings results on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.churchdwight.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH®, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 697 M - -
Net income 2023 752 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,5x
Yield 2023 1,26%
Capitalization 21 170 M 21 170 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 250
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 86,74 $
Average target price 84,80 $
Spread / Average Target -2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Dierker CFO, Executive VP & Head-Business Operations
Carlos G. Linares CTO, Executive VP-New Product Innovation
Kevin Gokey Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.7.60%21 170
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC6.99%54 301
THE CLOROX COMPANY10.81%19 208
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-9.36%11 059
LION CORPORATION-3.70%3 127
WD-40 COMPANY7.02%2 344
