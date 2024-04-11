Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter earnings results on Thursday, May 2, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at https://investor.churchdwight.com/ beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, OXICLEAN®, VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, THERABREATH® and HERO®. These seven key brands represent approximately 70% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

