    CHD   US1713401024

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
  Report
Church & Dwight to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 29

06/29/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 earnings results on July 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.churchdwight.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, ZICAM® and THERABREATH®. These fourteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 530 M - -
Net income 2022 777 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 22 124 M 22 124 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 82,7%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Dierker CFO, Executive VP & Head-Business Operations
Carlos G. Linares CTO, Executive VP-New Product Innovation
Kevin Gokey Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-10.35%22 124
THE CLOROX COMPANY-21.46%16 855
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK20.19%12 974
LION CORPORATION-2.21%3 134
WD-40 COMPANY-19.35%2 695
EARTH CORPORATION-13.05%861