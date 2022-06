Church & Dwight to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 29

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 earnings results on July 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.churchdwight.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, ZICAM® and THERABREATH®. These fourteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company’s products sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005922/en/