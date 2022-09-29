Advanced search
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:19 2022-09-29 pm EDT
73.24 USD   -1.05%
12:00pChurch & Dwight to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 28
09/27Oppenheimer Adjusts Church & Dwight's Price Target to $85 From $105, Maintains Outperform Rating
09/14BofA Securities Reinstates Church & Dwight at Underperform With $75 Price Target
Church & Dwight to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 28

09/29/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 earnings results on October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.churchdwight.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, FLAWLESS®, THERABREATH®, and following the closing of the transaction, HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 15 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 368 M - -
Net income 2022 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 17 978 M 17 978 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 82,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 74,01 $
Average target price 84,90 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Dierker CFO, Executive VP & Head-Business Operations
Carlos G. Linares CTO, Executive VP-New Product Innovation
Kevin Gokey Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-27.80%17 978
THE CLOROX COMPANY-21.85%16 782
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK17.03%12 047
LION CORPORATION4.68%3 166
WD-40 COMPANY-24.79%2 507
JYOTHY LABS LIMITED32.13%820