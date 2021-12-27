Log in
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

Church and Dwight Completes Purchase of TheraBreath®

12/27/2021
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has completed its previously announced acquisition of TheraBreath®, the #2 brand in the alcohol-free mouthwash category in the United States.

The transaction was completed under the original terms announced on November 29, 2021, which called for Church & Dwight to pay $580 million in cash at closing.

“Oral care is important to us strategically,” said Matthew T. Farrell, Church & Dwight Chief Executive Officer. “TheraBreath® will be the Company’s 14th power brand and represents a powerful addition to our existing oral care portfolio which includes ARM & HAMMER® toothpaste, SPINBRUSH® battery-operated toothbrushes, ORAJEL® oral analgesics and WATERPIK® water flossers. The TheraBreath® brand is a problem/solution product and one of the fastest growing brands in the mouthwash category. This acquisition gives Church and Dwight a strong position in a growing category with tailwinds as the brand skews towards younger consumers and consistently has a high level of brand loyalty and repeat purchase.”

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, FLAWLESS® and THERABREATH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.


Analyst Recommendations on CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 166 M - -
Net income 2021 814 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 24 300 M 24 300 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,07x
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 83,5%
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 99,53 $
Average target price 90,74 $
Spread / Average Target -8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Dierker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos G. Linares Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Rick Spann Executive Vice President-Global Operations
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.14.10%24 300
THE CLOROX COMPANY-15.89%20 866
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-42.86%11 304
LION CORPORATION-37.95%3 940
WD-40 COMPANY-7.77%3 359
EARTH CORPORATION7.22%1 204