Churchill Capital Corp III : and MultiPlan Announce Launch of Refinancing Process for MultiPlan's Existing 7.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and Senior Secured Credit Facilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp III ("Churchill III") (NYSE: CCXX), a public investment vehicle, and MultiPlan, Inc. ("MultiPlan"), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced today that, based on MultiPlan's recent strong financial performance and favorable market conditions, MultiPlan has launched a process to refinance its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2024 and indebtedness under its existing senior secured credit facilities with the goal of meaningfully lowering annual interest expense, extending maturities and increasing access to liquidity. MultiPlan is in active dialogue with its advisors and certain rating agencies, however the timing and terms of any such refinancing are subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that such indebtedness will be refinanced.

In addition, MultiPlan, based on stronger than previously forecast revenue performance in July and August and preliminary results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, announced that it is reconfirming its 2020 outlook.

Churchill III and MultiPlan also announced that their pending business combination is scheduled to occur on October 8, 2020, the day immediately following the special meeting of stockholders. Churchill III reaffirms its convictions that all remaining closing conditions will be satisfied by October 8, 2020, based on voting agreements with certain Churchill III stockholders, representing approximately 41% of the outstanding common stock of Churchill III, the additional voting commitment of MultiPlan which owns approximately 6.6% of the outstanding common stock, non-redemption commitments by certain Churchill III stockholders of approximately $290 million, and outstanding financing commitments of approximately $2.6 billion.

Holders of Churchill III's common stock as of the close of business on September 14, 2020 are entitled to vote at the special meeting. The Churchill III Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the business combination proposal with MultiPlan as well as the other proposals set forth in the proxy statement. Churchill III appreciates the support of its stockholders and financing sources for the business combination proposal with MultiPlan.

Churchill investors are invited to a conference call to receive an update on the pending business combination on Monday, October 5, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in accessing the conference call can dial +1 844 998 1532 (United States Toll-Free) or +1 516 289 0966 (United States Toll/International). The Event ID number is: 316926.

About Churchill Capital Corp III

Churchill Capital Corp III is a public investment vehicle formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. Churchill III was founded by a group of leading current and former business and financial leaders. Churchill III's securities are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbols CCXX, CCXX.WS and CCXX.U. Churchill III raised $1.1 billion of cash proceeds in an initial public offering in February 2020. The first public equity investment company by Churchill III's sponsor, Churchill Capital Corp, led by Jerre Stead, merged with Clarivate Analytics, a leading provider of comprehensive intellectual property and scientific information, analytical tools, and services in May 2019. Churchill Capital Corp II and Churchill Capital Corp IV are actively pursuing initial business combination targets in any business or industry. For more information, visit iii.churchillcapitalcorp.com

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. MultiPlan is owned by Hellman & Friedman and other investors. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

