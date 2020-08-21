Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Churchill Capital Corp III    CCXX

CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III

(CCXX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCXX and SAQN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 09:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE: CCXX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE: CCXX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held healthcare cost management company MultiPlan, Inc. ("MultiPlan").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCXX will fold into MultiPlan and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly-traded entity with existing MultiPlan investors.  This structure will result in current MultiPlan equity holders and new PIPE investors owning 62% of the surviving entity, with former public shareholders of CCXX owning from 16% to as little as 4.2% of the newly-combined company.  If you own CCXX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/churchill-capital-corp-iii/   

Software Acquisition Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAQN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Software Acquisition Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAQN) in connection with SAQN's merger with privately-held Curiosity Stream Inc. ("CuriosityStream").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of SAQN will acquire CuriosityStream through a reverse merger and result in CuriosityStream becoming a publicly-listed company.  The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $331 million and equity value of approximately $512 million.  Following the consummation of the transaction, existing SAQN stockholders (other than the founders) and PIPE investors are expected to own only 34% of the combined entity.  If you own SAQN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/software-acquisition-group-inc/ 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ccxx-and-saqn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301116614.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III
08/21WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCXX and SAQN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
08/21CHURCHILL CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
08/19CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Makes MultiPlan's Analyst Day Presentation Availabl..
PR
08/18Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Churchill Capital Co..
PR
08/17CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Invites Investors to Attend MultiPlan Management's ..
PR
08/14WeissLaw LLP Investigates Churchill Capital Corp III
PR
07/22Ackman-backed blank check company's units rise in NYSE debut
RE
07/13Ackman's blank check company raises IPO target to $4 billion
RE
07/13CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP III : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group