Churchill Capital Corp II : Stockholders and Skillsoft Shareholders Approve Merger

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve its combination with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions. Approximately 97.7% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 71.5% of Churchill II's outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination. In addition, at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Skillsoft held today, its shareholders voted to approve its merger with Churchill II.

The consummation of the business combination is expected to occur tomorrow, June 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all other closing conditions. Following the completion of this transaction, the combined company expects to acquire Albert DE Holdings Inc. ("Global Knowledge"), a worldwide leader in IT and professional skills development.

The combined company will be named Skillsoft Corp., and it is anticipated that on June 14, 2021, the ticker symbol of its Class A Common Stock will be changed to "SKIL."

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft delivers digital learning, training, and talent solutions to help organizations unleash their edge. Leveraging immersive, engaging content, Skillsoft enables organizations to unlock the potential in their best assets — their people — and build teams with the skills they need for success. Empowering 45 million learners and counting, Skillsoft democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is a world leader in technology skills training, supporting major enterprises and IT professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions and offering authorized content from major technology providers. Global Knowledge delivers training in multiple modalities, both on-demand and instructor-led through virtual delivery and classrooms, blended formats and customized on-site training, directly and through a worldwide partner network.

