  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Churchill Capital Corp IV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCIV   US1714391026

CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV

(CCIV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses Exceeding $500K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

06/23/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCIV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Churchill securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cciv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cciv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Churchill you have until July 6, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -95,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 060 M 6 060 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV
Duration : Period :
Churchill Capital Corp IV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Stuart Klein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay Taragin Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Russell August Independent Director
William J. Bynum Independent Director
Bonnie Jonas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV141.43%6 060
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.54%29 634
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)21.74%16 685
HAL TRUST23.80%14 712
KINNEVIK AB56.25%10 853
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 393