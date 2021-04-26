INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Churchill Capital Corp IV and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV (“Churchill Capital” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CCIV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Churchill Capital and Lucid announced a merger agreement on February 22, 2021. At the time of the merger announcement, it was also disclosed that Lucid was projecting production of just 557 vehicles in 2021, down from the 6,000 vehicles Lucid was projecting before the merger announcement. Based on this news, shares of Churchill Capital fell sharply over the next several months.

