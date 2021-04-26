Log in
    CCIV

CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV

(CCIV)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Churchill Capital Corp IV and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

04/26/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV (“Churchill Capital” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CCIV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Churchill Capital and Lucid announced a merger agreement on February 22, 2021. At the time of the merger announcement, it was also disclosed that Lucid was projecting production of just 557 vehicles in 2021, down from the 6,000 vehicles Lucid was projecting before the merger announcement. Based on this news, shares of Churchill Capital fell sharply over the next several months.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
