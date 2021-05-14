Log in
    CCIV   US1714391026

CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV

(CCIV)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corp IV and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/14/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Churchill Capital Corp IV (“Churchill Capital” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CCIV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 6, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Lucid Motors (“Lucid”) was not ready to produce vehicles by the spring of 2021. Lucid projected 2021 production of just 557 vehicles, despite the 6,000 vehicle production target touted in the period before its merger with Churchill Capital. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Churchill Capital, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,78 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 463 M 4 463 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV
Duration : Period :
Churchill Capital Corp IV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Stuart Klein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay Taragin Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Russell August Independent Director
William J. Bynum Independent Director
Bonnie Jonas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP IV72.33%4 463
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)18.96%64 689
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.16%31 097
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)17.29%16 266
HAL TRUST28.21%15 449
KINNEVIK AB-5.42%13 339