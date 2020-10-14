Log in
Churchill Downs Incorporated 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

10/14/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 5858624 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We also own and operate three pari-mutual gaming entertainment venues in Kentucky: Derby City Gaming; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel; and Newport Racing and Gaming. Our online wagering business owns and operates TwinSpires.com, the largest and most profitable online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., and BetAmerica, an online sports betting and iGaming platform in the U.S. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.  

Contact:  Nick Zangari
(502) 394-1157
Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

