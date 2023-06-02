Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Churchill Downs Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHDN   US1714841087

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

(CHDN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:04:09 2023-06-02 pm EDT
140.85 USD   +2.40%
01:17pChurchill Downs Incorporated : Announces New Safety Initiatives
PU
05/25Churchill Downs Incorporated : Statement Regarding United States District Court Favorable Ruling in Bob Baffert v.
PU
05/22CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Churchill Downs Incorporated : Announces New Safety Initiatives

06/02/2023 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Thursday, June 1, 2023) - Churchill Downs Racetrack announced today new safety initiatives and precautionary measures following a special meeting between track officials and horsemen based at Churchill Downs and Trackside Training Center Louisville.

The Thursday morning meeting included a presentation by California-based equine surgeon Dr. Ryan Carpenter, who provided educational information and tools to trainers and practicing veterinarians about advanced interventions that can be considered for certain equine injuries.

"The attending veterinarians and trainers at Churchill Downs are incredibly capable and knowledgeable," said Dr. Will Farmer, Equine Medical Director for Churchill Downs Incorporated. "We feel a duty to provide the latest information on surgical interventions from an expert who experienced the challenges in California a few years ago that we currently face today. Any decision must be made first and foremost with the long-term well-being of the horse in mind. It is imperative that all available, educated and informed options can be efficiently, confidently and thoroughly relayed to the owners."

Additional Churchill Downs initiatives announced at Thursday's meeting included:

-A pause of track-based incentives such as trainer start bonuses and purse pay-out allocations to every race finisher through last place. Purse pay-outs will now be limited to the top five finishers. Churchill Downs is engaged in ongoing discussions with horsemen to determine ways to reallocate these funds to best serve industry needs;

-Restricting the number of starts per horse to four starts during a rolling eight-week period;

-Ineligibility standards for poor performance. Horses that are beaten by more than 12 lengths in five consecutive starts will be ineligible to race at Churchill Downs until approved by the Equine Medical Director to return.

These additional initiatives will go into effect immediately.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CDI - Churchill Downs Incorporated published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 17:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
01:17pChurchill Downs Incorporated : Announces New Safety Initiatives
PU
05/25Churchill Downs Incorporated : Statement Regarding United States District Court Favorable ..
PU
05/22CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
05/07Churchill Downs Incorporated : Statement
PU
05/06Mage Wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve
AQ
05/06Kentucky Derby races on amid 7th death, scratched favorite
AQ
05/05149th Kentucky Oaks Race Card Sets Record Handle as Pretty Mischievous Claims the Lilie..
AQ
05/04Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths
AQ
05/02Kentucky Derby Baffert Explainer Horse Racing
AQ
04/28Macquarie Raises Churchill Downs' Price Target to $300 From $290, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 546 M - -
Net income 2023 498 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 0,27%
Capitalization 10 297 M 10 297 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,83x
EV / Sales 2024 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Churchill Downs Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 137,54 $
Average target price 160,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Carstanjen President & Chief Operating Officer
William E. Mudd President & Chief Operating Officer
Marcia A. Dall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
R. Alex Rankin Chairman
Nate Simon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED30.10%10 297
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.15%34 731
EVOLUTION AB40.42%28 093
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.36%26 661
SANDS CHINA LTD-4.25%25 629
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED23.30%16 183
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer