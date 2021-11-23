Log in
    CHDN   US1714841087

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

(CHDN)
  Report
Churchill Downs Incorporated : Darren VanDover Named President, General Manager of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel

11/23/2021
OAK GROVE, KY, (November 23, 2021) - Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel announced today that Darren VanDover has been named its new President and General Manager. With his 25 years of gaming experience, Darren brings 12 years of leadership as a General Manager working in a number of jurisdictions including Missouri, Illinois and Nevada.

As President and General Manager, Darren will be responsible for leading the successful overall direction, administration and coordination of all activities at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel including compliance with regulatory requirements and the ongoing duties of historical racing, live racing, hotel, RV Park and entertainment operations. He is poised to assume this role on November 29th, pending the licensing and approval process from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

"I am thrilled to join the team here at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel and to continue the acceleration of success after the property's first full year of operations," Darren said. "I'm eager to connect with the people of Oak Grove and am committed to ensuring that this one-of-a-kind entertainment destination continues to bring value to the community."

Austin Miller, Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations for Churchill Downs Incorporated, the owner and operator of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, shared, "I couldn't be happier that Darren is joining our team at Oak Grove. He brings a proven track record of success from other gaming establishments and a management style that will continue to elevate this grand entertainment destination."

Darren's seasoned career in gaming includes almost 20 years at multiple properties with Caesars Entertainment including roles in finance, operations and ultimately Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Kansas City, among other strategic leadership roles over his 25 years of experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University - Owen Graduate School of Management.

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel boasts over 1,300 state-of-the-art historical racing machines, a 128-room hotel, live horse racing, an equestrian center, amphitheater, RV Park and more. Located just 10 miles from Clarksville, Tennessee, and less than 60 miles from Nashville, the entertainment venue also includes locally-inspired dining and beverage options including its signature Garrison Oak Steakhouse, two quick serve eateries, a coffee house, sports bar and luxurious lobby bar. Additional information can be found at oakgrovegaming.com.

CDI - Churchill Downs Incorporated published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


