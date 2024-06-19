In the world of horse racing, few names evoke as much reverence and excitement as Churchill Downs. With its iconic Twin Spires piercing the sky, Churchill Downs has long been hailed as the mecca of horse racing, a hallowed ground where champions are made and history is written. Now, amidst whispers of anticipation and the flutter of excitement, a new chapter is unfolding-a chapter that promises to redefine the very essence of the racing experience for generations to come. A testament to innovation, heritage and the unwavering commitment to excellence that has come to define Churchill Downs, the Paddock Project will make its world debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Conceived from a trio of aspirations, this ambitious endeavor represents the culmination of seven years of thoughtful planning and execution. At its core lies a fervent desire to enhance the patron's experience while preserving the rich tapestry of tradition woven into the fabric of this historic venue. Every aspect of the space has been carefully curated, from the intricate architecture to the bespoke luxury amenities.

The team at Churchill Downs sought to deliver what they identified as key and unwavering objectives. First, was the desire to enhance viewing and access to the Paddock area, ensuring that every visitor could bask in the thrill of each race day; whether for Derby Week, Twilight Thursday or Downs After Dark. There was also a desire to showcase and restore the original architectural façade from 1895, the year the iconic Twin Spires first graced the skyline. And finally, there was a goal to provide additional seating with three levels of balconies and elevate the custom extravagant offerings at Churchill Downs, introducing three distinct experiences that feature enchanting elements to captivate and delight guests.

"The Paddock Project is truly one of the most transformative projects we've ever embarked upon at

Churchill Downs and will leave a lasting legacy well into the future," shared Sarah Contardo, VP of Sales and Strategy at Churchill Downs. "Our goal of working with our existing exquisite architecture instead of altering it was key to creating the ambiance of the spaces along with keeping the needs of our customers in the forefront. This project was accomplished with many hours of planning from our design and real estate development teams."

One of the most striking features of the new Paddock Project is the meticulous attention to detail. From the historically inspired diamond-patterned cross-bracing that adorns the top of the glass in each private club, to the hand-selected mosaic tiles, every element has been precisely chosen to evoke the spirit of Churchill Downs' storied past. That same diamond-patterned cross-bracing has been deliberately incorporated onto the mirrors behind bars, on the floors of the betting parlors and even in the dinnerware china pattern at every chef's table. Even the outdoor walkway, with its elegant trellis system and clear glass roof, has been designed to complement the original façade while providing a stunning backdrop for special events and concerts.

But this project is not just about preserving the past, it's also about embracing the future. In the Spires Terrace & Suites, guests will find a modern interpretation of the open-air concept that defined the original structure. Here, reclaimed wood from a horse barn in Lexington, Kentucky, creates a sense of rustic elegance, while specially designed lighting accentuates the architectural beauty of the space. A 360-degree view of the entire property is available from this vantage point, offering an unprecedented visual opportunity not possible on-site until now. The main hallway directly beneath the Spires where so many have navigated through Derby and Oaks Day crowds now highlights the original steel and brick as a main architectural feature.

The renovation would not be complete without elements of innovative modernization. Stalls for the equine athletes have been updated for maximum comfort and safety, with transparent visibility from the interior private clubs, creating an immersive and unbelievable experience for guests. The names of Derby winners will remain a regularly updated feature, while new digital ribbon boards provide racegoers with detailed information about the day's events and races more than ever before. With an expanded standing room area, there has never been more available space in the Paddock.

"The Paddock has literally been rotated 180 degrees so it can be showcased," shared Contardo. "Our historic venue and Twin Spires, the beautiful bluegrass, the flowers, the blue sky of Kentucky and most importantly, our majestic Thoroughbreds will greet you. This world class renovation now allows everyone who enters our gates to enjoy the grandeur and thrill of Churchill Downs the minute they set foot inside."

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the new duo of premium clubs located on the lower level of the project will deliver an extraordinary experience to every guest who walks through the doors - the Woodford Reserve Paddock Club and Sports Illustrated Club SI. The Paddock Club offers unparalleled guest amenities with concierge services, in-room hair and makeup artists and a gourmet food and beverage menu designed to tantalize all of the senses with wine and bourbon tastings throughout the day and curated menus with first-class table service. Club SI will charm guests with artifacts centered around Sports Illustrated covers, Kentucky Derby editorials and other iconic memorabilia. This year, guests will be joined by legendary football star Emmett Smith and model Brook Nadar, who will serve as inaugural celebrity hosts of the club on Derby and Oaks Days respectively. These premium clubs will offer trackside viewing areas to ensure guests don't miss a single minute of the action or incredible photo finish.

In every corner of the Paddock Project, the focus remains firmly on guest experience. From the moment you step inside, you'll be greeted by a dedicated luxury team whose sole mission will be to ensure comfort and enjoyment. Whether savoring a gourmet meal in the Paddock Club or rubbing shoulders with sports legends in Club SI, taking in the 360-degree view inside the Spires Terrace & Suites, or even in the standing room only section for frontside guests,

you'll find yourself immersed in a world of luxury, hospitality and excitement.

Perhaps most importantly, the Paddock Project is a testament to Churchill Downs' enduring commitment to its heritage. While the renovations mark a significant shift, the spirit of Churchill Downs remains unchanged. Here, amidst the gleaming façades and elegant finishings, you'll still find the same sense of tradition that has made Churchill Downs a beloved icon of the racing, hospitality and entertainment industries for nearly 150 years.

"The concept of the project ensured we never lose a sense of Churchill Downs. Yes, we want each of our newly renovated spaces to be different and creative, but at the same time, never misplace the importance of the authentic and unique history of Churchill Downs," Contardo shared. "You'll see beautiful architecture, finishes and furnishings that emphasize quality of materiality and numerous details with a nod to our past. Our wish is for all of our guests to enjoy the new Paddock for generations to come."

As we inch ever closer to the 150th Kentucky Derby and the anticipation of the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports fills the air, one thing is clear: the new Paddock Project is not just a renovation, but a celebration of everything that makes Churchill Downs truly special. When the doors open on Opening Night this year, guests will be able to take a step back in time, experience the thrill of the present and look towards an ever growing and exciting future of the World's Most Legendary Racetrack.