Churchill Downs Incorporated : Gives $50,000 to Renew Investment with New Directions

LOUISVILLE, KY., (Feb. 15, 2021) - Churchill Downs Incorporated ('CDI') announced today a renewed investment in the Louisville, Kentucky, nonprofit New Directions Housing Corporation with a $50,000 donation. This donation comes after CDI's $25,000 contribution in 2020 and is specifically aimed at the organization's Repair Affair program.

Repair Affair has been around since 1993 and utilizes volunteers to assist low-income, elderly and/or disabled homeowners with free repairs. In just one day, a volunteer team can completely change the life of a homeowner with some simple repairs like gutter cleaning or a new lock set for a front door. Due to COVID-19, New Directions has pivoted from using volunteers to using paid, local contractors to complete repairs.

CDI is glad to support Repair Affair with New Directions, as much of their important work is completed in areas near Churchill Downs Racetrack. 'New Directions provides such valuable services across the city of Louisville to keep people in their homes,' said CDI Director of Community Relations Cathy Shircliff. 'We are so proud to be a part of their work in the neighborhoods surrounding Churchill Downs Racetrack.'

The donation is already having impact; just today New Directions was able to quickly assist an elderly woman who had no heat as temperatures plunged to far below freezing. Thanks to some quick action, the Churchill Downs neighbor had heat restored before nightfall after her neighborhood reachedout to New Directions only this morning.

'We are excited to have Churchill Downs support us by funding Repair Affair projects that are in the neighborhoods around Churchill Downs,' said Max Monahan, the New Directions director of homeownership preservation. 'This includes Beechmont, Oakdale/Wyandotte, Taylor-Berry and South Downs.'

The renewed partnership is only the latest endeavor in CDI's ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor to those who live nearest to the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Since 1971, New Directions has been helping families overcome obstacles to affordable, safe, sustainable housing in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Through their housing, home-repair, and real estate development programs, they help build and strengthen communities, improve lives, and ensure a bright future for those in need.