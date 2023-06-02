Advanced search
    CHDN   US1714841087

CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

(CHDN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
142.19 USD   +3.38%
04:52pChurchill Downs Incorporated : Racetrack to Suspend Racing Operations to Thoroughly Examine Safety Measures
PU
01:17pChurchill Downs Incorporated : Announces New Safety Initiatives
PU
05/25Churchill Downs Incorporated : Statement Regarding United States District Court Favorable Ruling in Bob Baffert v.
PU
Churchill Downs Incorporated : Racetrack to Suspend Racing Operations to Thoroughly Examine Safety Measures

06/02/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
This news release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions).

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, among others, that may materially affect actual results or outcomes include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; additional or increased taxes and fees; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the emergence of variant strains, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation the competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; loss of key or highly skilled personnel; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and HRM manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; inability to negotiate agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; inability to successfully focus on market access and retail operations for our TwinSpires Sports and Casino business and effectively compete; inability to identify and / or complete, or fully realize the benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including fluctuations in market values and environmental regulations; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches, or loss or misuse of our stored information as a result of a breach, including customers' personal information, could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or applicable money-laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card and debit card use; work stoppages and labor issues; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CDI - Churchill Downs Incorporated published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 20:51:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 546 M - -
Net income 2023 498 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 0,27%
Capitalization 10 297 M 10 297 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,83x
EV / Sales 2024 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 87,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 137,54 $
Average target price 160,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Managers and Directors
William C. Carstanjen President & Chief Operating Officer
William E. Mudd President & Chief Operating Officer
Marcia A. Dall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
R. Alex Rankin Chairman
Nate Simon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED30.10%10 297
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.15%34 731
EVOLUTION AB40.42%28 093
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.36%26 661
SANDS CHINA LTD-4.25%25 629
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED23.30%16 183
