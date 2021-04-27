Log in
Churchill Downs Incorporated : Partners With 'Mattress Mack' to Host Kentucky Derby Foster Family Initiative

04/27/2021 | 11:41am EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Tuesday, April 27, 2021) - Churchill Downs Racetrack announced today a new partnership with Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale that will welcome nearly 300 representatives from Kentucky's Foster Care sector as guests to the Kentucky Derby. The first-ever Kentucky Derby Foster Family Initiative connects McIngvale's passion for the life-changing work made possible through the Foster Care system with Churchill Downs' Louisville nonprofit partners, Maryhurst and Boys & Girls Haven, who locally provide those social services.

McIngvale is a native of Texas and is well-known for using his high-stakes bets on sports as creative marketing promotions for his Houston-based mattress and furniture store, Gallery Furniture. His commitment to Foster Care work was inspired by his recently-adopted grandson, Brodie, in June 2019. His daughter Laura McIngvale Brown and her husband Phil Brown officially welcomed Brodie into their family after serving as foster parents.

'I have seen firsthand the importance of Foster Care and Brodie has been a true joy in my life,' McIngvale shared. 'I'm thrilled to partner through Churchill Downs with these Louisville nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to help children and families thrive. I couldn't be happier to help provide them the opportunity to enjoy this year's Kentucky Derby.'

Churchill Downs will be working with long-time charitable partners Maryhurst and Boys & Girls Haven to identify foster parents, alumni and social service workers and staff in the industry to host for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

'We are always excited for the opportunity to use the unforgettable experience of the Kentucky Derby as a platform for good,' said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson. 'It's incredibly rewarding when we can combine our charitable goals with a partner like Mattress Mack and give back to those in our community who, through their work or volunteerism, make our city and our world a better place.'

Maryhurst, Kentucky's oldest child-serving nonprofit organization, works to prevent abuse, restore hope and empower survivors of trauma and abuse. Maryhurst provides community-based counseling and wellbeing services, residential treatment and community and transitional living support.

'We are so grateful for our long standing partnership with Churchill Downs,' said Micah Jorrisch, vice president of external relations for Maryhurst. 'This generous donation from Mattress Mack has presented a wonderful chance to recognize professionals and foster families who work tirelessly to ensure that every child in Kentucky has the opportunity to thrive.'

Boys & Girls Haven is a nonprofit transforming the lives of abandoned, abused and neglected children. Their programs include in-home Foster Care, residential Foster Care, transitional living, independence readiness and Haven family services.

'For over 70 years, we have provided a home and a future for our community's most vulnerable young people,' said Amanda Masterson, CEO of Boys and Girls Haven. 'We are proud to be a part of the Kentucky Derby Foster Family Initiative; we are grateful for the support and ongoing partnership with Churchill Downs.'

Disclaimer

CDI - Churchill Downs Incorporated published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
