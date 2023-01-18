Churchill Downs Incorporated : to Open Submissions for the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

About Derby Divas

Derby Divas is a group of dedicated volunteers committed to raising significant funds for breast health initiatives. Their focus is making sure underserved women have access to mammograms and other key services to help prevent, detect and treat breast cancer. During the past decade, the group has raised more than $1.75 million for breast health programs and initiatives, including Norton Healthcare's mobile prevention center that provides free mammograms and wellness exams to women with limited access to these care services. One of the group's highlights has been to see the Derby Divas Breast Health Center dedicated at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital.

About Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program

The Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program is accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. The program provides comprehensive prevention, diagnostic and treatment services to patients in our community. Along with clinical services, the program provides education and support through a team of certified breast care navigators. These registered nurses are specially trained in breast health issues and breast cancer treatment, and are available to assist patients and their families from the point of an abnormal mammogram through diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. In 2022, breast health nurse navigators had nearly 8,000 interactions with patients. The Breast Health Program also cares for the person within by offering support groups and community education, including events and groups aimed at supporting patients affected by breast cancer.

About Horses and Hope

Horses and Hope was started in 2008 by former First Lady Jane Beshear and the Kentucky Cancer Program, University of Louisville, with the support of the Pink Stable, a committee of Kentucky horse owners, riders, trainers, farm owners, jockeys and others. The mission is to increase breast cancer awareness, education, screening and treatment referral among Kentucky's signature horse industry workers and their families, many of whom are uninsured and underserved. Today, Horses and Hope has been expanded to offer cancer prevention and early detection programs along with screening and treatment referrals for many different cancers through the mobile cancer screening van operated by UofL Health Brown Cancer Center. Their Breast Program was the first in Kentucky to be accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). For more information, contact the Kentucky Cancer Program 1-877-326-1134.

About Kentucky Cancer Program

Created by legislation enacted in 1982, Kentucky Cancer Program ("KCP") was established to reduce cancer incidence and mortality through education, research and service. The program is administered jointly by UofL Health Brown Cancer Center and UK Markey Cancer Center. KCP has 14 office across the state, staffed by cancer control specialists, who coordinate cancer prevention and early detection programs; patient and family services; professional education and training; and who mobilize communities through coalitions and partnerships to address local cancer problems.