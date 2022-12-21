Advanced search
EXACTA SYSTEMS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED

12/21/2022 | 03:01pm EST
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI, NASDAQ: CHDN). This transaction provides substantial means for growth and expansion of Exacta's offerings within the historical horse racing (HHR) industry.

"We are very excited about this partnership," said Jeremy Stein, chief executive officer and president of Exacta Systems. "This not only aligns our highly flexible HHR technology with a tremendously successful horse racing and gaming company, but also provides Exacta with new opportunities for growth, all while continuing to passionately support our customers."

The Exacta Connect protocol allows the industry's gaming manufacturers, such as AGS, Aurify, Bluberi, Everi, Gaming Arts, IGT, Incredible Technologies, Konami, Light & Wonder and Sega Sammy, to seamlessly connect their top performing content with HHR technology, expanding their opportunities for continued growth.

"Exacta is known for its system flexibility and first-class customer service," continued Stein.  "This partnership would not have been possible without the amazing and talented team we have assembled since our humble beginnings in 2012. The progress we have made is something we are very proud of, and we are excited about what we can achieve in the future with our new partnership with CDI."

Exacta is represented by Duane Morris LLP and CDI is represented by Sidley Austin LLP.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems employs a pioneering technology driving growth in HHR. Exacta Connect's robust and flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver the most diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences.

For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com.

About Churchill Downs, Incorporated: Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI",NASDAQ: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for nearly 150 years, beginning with the company's most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

