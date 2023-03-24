Advanced search
    CRI   CA1715521029

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC.

(CRI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:44:49 2023-03-23 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   -9.09%
04:31pChurchill Announces Director Resignation
GL
04:30pChurchill Announces Director Resignation
AQ
03/06Churchill Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of 100% Interest in White River Diamond Property, Ontario
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Churchill Announces Director Resignation

03/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) announces that Kevin Tomlinson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Tomlinson was first appointed to the board of the Company’s predecessor company Churchill Diamond Corporation in 2014 and played an integral role in the Company’s going public transaction in 2021. Paul Sobie commented, “we thank Kevin for his many years of service as a director and his valuable contributions to the Company, and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Nickel-Copper-Cobalt showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and significantly diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

Further Information

For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:

Churchill Resources Inc.
Paul Sobie, Chief Executive Officer
Tel.+1 416.365.0930 (o)
+1 647.988.0930 (m)
Emailpsobie@churchillresources.com
  
Alec Rowlands, Corporate Consultant
Tel.+1 416.721.4732 (m)
Emailarowlands@churchillresources.com
  

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,88 M -3,55 M -3,55 M
Net cash 2022 2,15 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,81 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Churchill Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Sobie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul H. Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Michael Tomlinson Independent Director
William James Fisher Independent Director
Jessie Liu-Ernsting Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC.-47.37%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.65%148 148
RIO TINTO PLC-8.80%109 932
GLENCORE PLC-18.25%69 833
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 339
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.08%38 671
