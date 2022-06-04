Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chuy's Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHUY   US1716041017

CHUY'S HOLDINGS, INC.

(CHUY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
22.14 USD   -2.68%
06/04 CHUY : 1Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05/18 Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
05/13 Chuy's Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Three Spring Investor Conferences
AQ
Chuy : 1Q 2022 Investor Presentation

06/04/2022 | 09:32pm EDT
Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

Q1 2022

Investor Presentation

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views of the Company's senior management with respect to future events and financial performance. These statements include forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's business and industry in general. Statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities laws or otherwise. Forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company. The Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the Appendix to this presentation. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are Adjusted EBITDA and Restaurant-Level Operating Profit. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends and believes this information to also be useful for investors. For additional information about our non-GAAP financial measures, see our earnings releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1

PRESENTERS

Steve Hislop

President of Chief Executive Officer

Jon Howie

Vice President and Chief Financial

Natalie Harden

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

2

CHUY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Fresh, Authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex Inspired Cuisine

Considerable Dining Value and Broad Customer Appeal

Upbeat Atmosphere Coupled with Irreverent Brand Helps Differentiate Concept

Flexible Business Model with Industry Leading Unit

Strong Balance Sheet

Deep Rooted and Inspiring Company Culture

3

"IF YOU'VE SEEN ONE CHUY'S, YOU'VE SEEN ONE CHUY'S!"

Barton Springs in Austin, TX

El Paso, TX

Columbus, OH

Leave the cookie cutters to the other guys.

Each Chuy's has genuine character:

a noisy, sprawling Tex-Mex hacienda full of feel-good drinks and home-cooked foods.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chuy's Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 01:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 430 M - -
Net income 2022 25,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CHUY'S HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUY'S HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,14 $
Average target price 32,67 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Hislop Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon W. Howie Director, VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Mountford Director-Culinary Operations
Ira L. Zecher Independent Director
Saed Mohseni Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUY'S HOLDINGS, INC.-26.49%417
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.42%90 662
COMPASS GROUP PLC7.15%39 455
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-16.50%15 689
SODEXO-10.20%10 844
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-24.34%4 608